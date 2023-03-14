Alexis Leggett open casting call: Savannah, GA ''Clean Slate''

Freevee sitcom comedy series

Produced by Norman Lear

Starring Laverne Cox and George Wallace

NORMAN LEAR: 100 YEARS OF MUSIC AND LAUGHTER - THURSDAY, SEPT. 22 (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) LAVERNE COX, GEORGE WALLACE Christopher Willard

We are now casting extras and stand ins for Norman Lear's new comedy series, Clean Slate!

We are looking for all ages and ethnicities on this project!

We will begin shooting 3/27 through Mid May (M-F)!

GENERAL BG RATE: $140/12hr

$140 guaranteed for the shoot date- most days are expected to be between 8-10 hours.

If the shoot happens to go over 12 hours overtime will be granted at time and a half.

**All minor's must have a valid GDOL Minor's in Entertainment permit- this can easily be obtained in 1-2 business days via the GDOL website at no cost**

*****There are TWO ways to apply*****

If you have a gmail account please submit using the form below:

https://forms.gle/4uT2ppvRG7U3fK427

Otherwise please submit the following information to CleanSlateSAV@gmail.com with the subject line "OPEN CALL" for consideration

**This is local hire to Savannah ONLY- no lodging or travel provided**

Name:

Phone Number:

Age (Minors only):

City Located:

Height:

Ethnicity:

US Citizen:

General Availability M-F:

Available to work as a local hire to Savannah, GA:

Reliable Transportation:

Make/Model/Year/Color of Vehicle:

Valid Minors Permit # (if applicable):

Please include a recent full body photo and a close up photo: we want to know what you look like currently! (NO filters- we want to see what you actually look like!)

The director will want to view many of these photos prior to booking so please make sure we can see you clearly in good lighting.

Looking forward to seeing your submissions!

Best,

Alexis Leggett

Extras Casting Director