Aldi is buying 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey's supermarkets

New York (CNN) — Grocery shoppers in the Southeast can expect to see more Aldi stores starting in 2024.

The German supermarket giant is acquiring Winn-Dixie and other grocery stores in the Southeast in a move to increase its presence in the region, the company announced Wednesday. Some of the nearly 400 Winn-Dixie locations Aldi is acquiring will keep the familiar red-and-white Winn-Dixie branding and traditional store layout, but many will convert to Aldi's brand and bare-bones store format.

Aldi is acquiring Winn-Dixie and other grocery stores in the Southeast in a move to increase its presence in the region. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The acquisition – which includes Harvey's Supermarkets – will add locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi to Aldi's portfolio. Almost 300 of these stores are based in Florida.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024 and is pending regulatory approval.

It's part of Aldi's plan to expand across the US – it previously announced it is opening 120 new stores with a goal of 2,400 stores by the end of 2024.

"The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States," CEO Jason Hart said in a statement.

Aldi emerged as a winner during a period of inflated food prices as customers looked for cheaper options.

Winn-Dixie and Harvey's Supermarket had long been staples in the Southeast region. But for years, the grocery chains and its parent company have been plagued by financial difficulties. In 2018, Southeastern Grocers said that it planned to file for bankruptcy and close 94 stores. Winn-Dixie shuttered about a third of its 900 stores in 2005 and laid off almost 30% of its staff.

In the agreement, Aldi will buy all of the Florida-based company's capital stock in cash.

Aldi plans on opening 20 new locations in the Southeast region by the end of this year, ahead of the closing of the acquisition.

"Aldi will operate Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores with the same level of care and focus on quality and service, as we also evaluate which locations will convert to the Aldi format to better support the neighborhoods we'll now have the privilege of serving," Hart added.

Southeastern Grocers agreed to sell its 28 Fresco y Más stores to Fresco Retail Group, a grocery investment group. The Hispanic grocery chain will also keep its name.