Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 89

(CNN) — Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning star of "Little Miss Sunshine," has died, his family announced Friday.

He was 89.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony Arkin said in a statement to CNN.

Born in Brooklyn to Russian-German Jewish immigrant parents, his family moved to Los Angeles when he was a child.

Actor Alan Arkin is pictured here in 2012. Matt Carr/Getty Images

Arkin attended Bennington College but left to form the music group, The Tarriers in which he sang and played guitar. The group didn't stay together long but had a hit with "The Banana Boat Song" in 1957.

He then went on to become a founding member of the Second City improvisational troupe, and also continued to record music, including several children's albums with his group, The Babysitter.

But acting was also a passion and Arkin won a Tony Award for his Broadway debut performance in the 1963 play "Enter Laughing" and a Drama Desk award for directing the 1968 play "Little Murders," which he also directed for the big screen.

Arkin also directed the original Broadway version of Neil Simon's "The Sunshine Boys," which ran for more than 500 performances.

In his film work, he became one of a handful of actors to be Oscar nominated for their first starring role. In Arkin's case, he was nominated for his role as as Rozanov in the 1966 war comedy, "The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming.

He also earned Oscar nominations for his performances in "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter" (1967), and "Argo" (2012).