African American male soldiers needed for new Netflix & Tyler Perry movie

CAB Castings

NOW CASTING PAID AFRICAN AMERICAN MALE EXTRAS, AGES 18+ to portray MALE SOLDIERS for new NETFLIX & Tyler Perry Studios movie SIX TRIPLE EIGHT (6888) filming in Atlanta, GA.

COVID TEST : Thursday March 16, 2023 (between the hours of 6AM-10AM)

FITTING: Friday March 17, 2023 (1 hour time slots available between 8am and 5:30pm)

FILM: March 30, 2023

RATE: $175/12(DAILY) + $50 FITTING BUMP + $25 COVID

These specific roles will TENTATIVELY shoot on LISTED ABOVE DATE FOR CONTINUITY (must be available for these dates. If not, please wait for another casting)

- 20 AFRICAN AMERICAN MALE SOLDIERS

*** Race: AFRICAN AMERICAN

*** Age: 18+

***This movie takes place in the 1940s, certain looks will not allow everyone to be in this movie. Please no modern hairstyles, no locs, no facial hair, no colored hair, will be allowed in this movie during filming.

*** Rate: $175/12 (Daily)

+ $25 Hiring Covid Test

+ Wardrobe fitting: $50

For this booking, you will have to attend a MANDATORY fitting. Fitting times are an hour each.

***Must be available for COVID 19 testing at our testing location in Atlanta. No outside Covid test from anywhere else will be allowed. If interested in working this position and these dates, testing goes as stated above with the specific filming dates.

-Testing is NASAL PCR and you will receive a $25 COVID TESTING BUMP on your voucher the day you report to set for each test taken. YOU MUST REPORT TO SET TO RECEIVE THIS BUMP! Tests from other productions are not valid on this set as each production has their own Covid guidelines and labs. Your results must come from the designated lab that all cast, and crew use on this production.

The rate for extras on this production is $175 for 12hrs of work which you will receive in the form of a check in the mail 2 to 3 weeks after filming.

If available, please email the information below to 6888EXTRAS@CABCASTINGS.COM

w/Subject Line: AA MALE SOLDIER 3/30

PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFO BELOW:

- Name

- Number

- Age

- DATE OF BIRTH. (FOR COVID TESTING PURPOSES)

- What is the Fitting time frame you would like?

- 2 RECENT PICTURES (1 Head shot and 1 Full body)- This is a period piece!

- Sizes

(This is a request for all sizes which is needed for the wardrobe department. Incomplete sizes will not be considered.

MALE

Height:

Weight:

Waist:

Shirt:

Pants:

Jacket:

Dress:

Shoe:

Any tattoos or allergies we should be mindful of? PLEASE BE HONEST.

*********PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFORMATION ABOVE IN YOUR EMAIL FOR PROPER BOOKING!!!

A member from CAB CASTINGS, LLC. will call and/or email you to book your attendance in a scene and confirm availability if interested in booking you.