Advocates worked under the Gold Dome to push for cleaner air in Georgia

Advocates worked under the Gold Dome to push for cleaner air in Georgia

Advocates worked under the Gold Dome to push for cleaner air in Georgia

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Advocates issued a call to action during Environmental Justice Day at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to enact policies for clean air and water.

Lance Gibbs, a social media marketer with Air Allergen & Mold Testing in DeKalb County, said he grew up in a housing project in Brooklyn, NY, with poor indoor air quality.

"I had terrible asthma, and I would have to go to the emergency rooms every often," he said. "I moved to a better environment with better quality and started getting healthy and strong. If people are in an environment where they're sick and having asthma, they really should check their air quality."

WUPA

His experience is what inspired him to become a clean-air advocate, and join Black Voters Matter and several other organizations for Environmental Justice Day at the Georgia State Capitol.

"It's overlooked in our community, and I feel like it's our job to bring awareness since we're suffering the most from it. Environmental justice is the new civil rights," Gibbs said.

Activists said that minority communities are dealing with environmental problems, on top of the social and economic disparities they're already facing.

"Environmental injustice is disparately affecting Black and Brown communities, especially those in rural Southeast, Southwest Georgia," said Fenika Miller, deputy national field director with the Black Voters Matter Fund. "Polluted air, polluted soil, contaminated drinking water all impact our health."

For decades, environmentalists focused mainly on outdoor air.

"Today, we spend 90% of our time indoors and 10% of our time outdoors, so it would seem to me, if we're concerned about where we're going to breathe, we would do it where there is 90% of the air instead of 10," said Richard Johnson, a member of the Fulton County Citizens Commission on the Environment and the CEO of Air Allergen & Mold Testing.

Johnson's organization has conducted years of research that shows virtually all chronic diseases are linked to poor indoor air quality, and he says three solutions are getting a better filter, humidity control, and proper ventilation.

"There could be as much as $200 billion to a $1 trillion reduction in the cost of our national healthcare if they would deal with those three things," Johnson said.

Advocates are calling on the state legislature to establish an environmental caucus, which would help come up with a collective strategy to create a cleaner environment in Georgia. In addition, they're urging lawmakers to pass legislation requiring schools and businesses to put solutions into practice.