Advocates raise concerns over Georgia's disability waiver waiting list crisis

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- A major crisis of disabled Georgians are desperately waiting for in-home care, and advocates say lawmakers hold the key to the solution.

According to New Disabled South (NDS), an organization fighting for disability rights and justice, more than 7,000 Georgians are currently on a waiting list to get in-home care. Some of them have been waiting for years and are forced to live in overcrowded nursing homes or institutions.

NDA joined other groups at Liberty Plaza for a press conference demanding change. Organizers referenced Nick Papadopolous, a cerebral palsy patient in Royston, as one of these Georgians. He has been on the waiting list for the entire seven years he has lived in a nursing home.

"Our elected leaders have failed to prioritize the disability community and the care workers in our state for years," said NDS President and CEO Dom Kelly. "I have cerebral palsy, the same developmental disability as thousands of people on the waiting list for home and community-based services. My parents relied on Medicaid to get my triplet brothers and me these services as kids."

Edith Abakare says the system has failed her daughter, who suffers from multiple disabilities. She says she is among the thousands of families that have experienced years of making countless phone calls and receiving broken promises.

"Her name went on the list at the age of 4, and it took us 19 years," said Abakare, who said she was excited to finally receive her daughter's waiver, but says she's concerned about the thousands of people still on the list.

Advocates are asking lawmakers to fund at least 2,400 waivers this year, which they estimate would cost $66 million, and they're demanding higher wages for caretakers, who generally make only $10 an hour.

"We need at least a $15 minimum wage for our workers, even though we know that's still not livable," said Hillary Holley, the executive director of Care in Action.

They're hoping lawmakers will use part of the more than $6 billion surplus in the state budget to address these issues.

"We want Georgians to know that this is a crisis, but that our state has the money to pay for it right now," Kelly said.

We reached out to Gov. Brian Kemp's office for comment, but there was no immediate response. A budget hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.