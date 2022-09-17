Actor Henry Silva, known for 'The Manchurian Candidate' dies at 95

Henry Silva, a veteran actor with a long list of film credits that spanned the 1950s to the beginning of the 21st century and included "Ocean's 11" and "The Manchurian Candidate," has died at the age of 95.

Silva died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, his son Scott told multiple media outlets.

Silva's death was also announced Friday by Dean Martin's daughter Deana Martin, who tweeted: "Our hearts are broken at the loss of our dear friend Henry Silva, one of the nicest, kindest and most talented men I've had the pleasure of calling my friend. He was the last surviving star of the original Oceans 11 Movie. We love you Henry, you will be missed."

Silva was born in Brooklyn and later studied at New York's famous Actors Studio in the 1950s, home of the "method" style of acting popularized by Marlon Brando and others.

His specialty was playing criminals, including as part of the titular group of 11 men who pull off a casino heist in 1960's "Ocean's 11." His famous co-stars included Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. He would go on to act opposite Sinatra in the critically acclaimed 1962 assassination drama "The Manchurian Candidate," and with Sinatra and Martin in the comic western, "Sergeants 3."

Later films included 1981's "Sharky's Machine" starring Burt Reynolds, "Cannonball Run II" in 1984, Warren Beatty's "Dick Tracy" in 1990 and Jim Jarmusch's "Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai" in 1999.

The last of his 140 acting credits on IMDB is as a boxing spectator in 2001's remake of "Ocean's 11."