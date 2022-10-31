Academy Sports rewards local first responders with $200 shopping sprees

DUNWOODY, Ga. (WUPA) – Academy Sports + Outdoors celebrated National First Responders Day by giving back to local police officers and firefighters.

Officers mobilized inside the Dunwoody location on Friday, investigating what bargains they could find during their shopping sprees.

Academy gave $200 gift cards to 25 metro Atlanta police officers and firefighters as a way to say thank you for their service.

"A lot of times, we feel negative about all the negative media out there, and so it's nice to see all the positive support from the community," said Cobb County Police Officer Bethany Jones.

Officials with Academy said they enjoy the opportunity to give back to the community.

"It's an exciting time being able to provide this to the community that we serve on National First Responders Day," said Academy Senior Regional Marketing Specialist Cody Reid.

No arrests were made during the shopping sprees, but while patrolling the aisles, officers and firefighters did detain some well-earned early Christmas gifts.

"It's great to be amongst other fellow men and women of other law enforcement departments to see all the great things they've done and hear all the great stories," Nicholas Malagon, a Cobb County police officer.

After serving the officers with gift cards, Academy had more gratitude to show.

"We donated a $5,000 check to the 300 Club of Atlanta," said Reid, referring to a non-profit organization that helps first responders and the families of those who are disabled or killed in the line of duty.

Officers will tell you the evidence they collected inside the store shows that support is there for those who wear the badge and protect and serve.

First responders, veterans, and active duty service members will get a 10% discount at Academy through Veterans Day.