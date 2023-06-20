A non-profit called Furnish With Love helps some who have become homeless find hope

Furnish With Love helps some who have become homeless find hope

(WUPA) -- Renee Gregory has been through a lot in her life.

"I had a little bit of a tragedy that happened," she said. "My middle son Khalil was beaten to death by someone I was dating. It hit me pretty hard."

She said she turned to anything that would help ease the pain and wound up homeless.

"From there I turned to drugs, and I ended up going to rehab some years later," she said.

Gregory has now been sober for over 15 months. She has a new job and a new apartment.

"It's great to actually be sober and be able to provide for your family and not be homeless and in your car," she said.

A non-profit called Furnish With Love is helping Gregory to get back on her feet by furnishing her home.

"Our mission is to professionally design and furnish homes that are functional and meaningful for families transitioning from homelessness and allowing them to focus on each other and thrive," said Kathleen Kelley with Furnish With Love.

Furnish With Love provides more than just a bed.

"It's everything that's in the loosely defined furnishings category that a family would need to function well," said Renee's mother, Diane Collins. "So, it's a sofa and a bed, but it's also cutlery and more."

With a newly furnished home, Renee says she can now focus on her family.

'It's just a burden lifted off. You don't have to worry about where your kids are going to sleep," she said. "It takes a lot off of you."