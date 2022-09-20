A Kenya Barris and Snoop Dogg produced movie is looking for body doubles

NOW CASTING FOR 2 PAID PHOTO DOUBLES FOR MINORS IN PROJECT FILMING IN ATLANTA.

CAB Castings, LLC. is looking for BODY DOUBLES (AGES 9 and UP) for a new MGM Movie entitled "THE " produced Snoop Dogg and Kenya Barris.

(MInor: Vaccinated ONLY, Parents: Vaccinated & boosted)

Filming will take place from SEPTEMBER 2022 – NOVEMBER 2022. There will be multiple dates of filming throughout this time, so we ask that you have an open or flexible schedule.

***IMPORTANT INFO ABOUT COVID ON THIS PRODUCTION***

(Please Read and Understand before submitting)

The production has adopted a mandatory vaccine requirement for Zone A.

As a result, you will need to provide verification that you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations, which means that you are FULLY VACCINATED AND HAVE RECEIVED A BOOSTER SHOT, in order to be assigned to this production.

(OUR BG MINORS WILL ONLY NEED TO BE VACCINATED. NOT BOOSTED)

***For all children working on set, guardians will also need to provide verification of vaccination + booster. Masks will be required at all times, except when appearing on camera.

We are looking for the following specifics for PHOTO DOUBLES:

–"B" MALE PHOTO DOUBLE

(Resembles ACTOR in PHOTO)

*** AGE: 9 and older

*** Height 5'4

*** HAVE SOMEWHAT OF THE SAME PHYSIQUE

*** Brown Complexion

*** Rate: $200/12

–"K" PHOTO DOUBLE - Female or Male

(Resembles ACTRESS in PHOTO)

*** AGE: 9 and older

*** Height 5'2

*** HAVE SOMEWHAT OF THE SAME PHYSIQUE

*** Light Brown Complexion

*** Rate: $200/12

The rate for this PHOTO DOUBLES on this project is:

- $200/12 for daily shoot days as A DOUBLE

Payments will be received in the form of a check in the mail 2 weeks after filming.

If interested and available, please email the information below to TUDExtras@gmail.com

w/ Subject Line:

"B" DOUBLE

or

"K" DOUBLE

PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFO BELOW:

- Name

- Number

- Age

- Height

- Sizes (Shirt, Pants, Shoe, Chest etc.)

- DATE OF BIRTH FOR COVID TESTING

- IF CHOSEN ARE YOU ABLE UPLOAD VACCINATION CARD FOR THE REQUIREMENTS REQUIRED ON THIS SHOW?

(Parents of this minors Must be VACCINATED & BOOSTED to be onset. Minors only need vaccination.)

- DOES YOUR MINOR PLAY FOOTBALL? NOT NEEDED BUT WONDERING

- 1 HEAD SHOT & 2 RECENT PHOTOS FULL BODY PHOTOS

*********PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFORMATION ABOVE IN YOUR EMAIL FOR PROPER BOOKING!!!

A member from CAB CASTINGS, LLC. will call you to book your attendance in a scene and confirm availability if interested in booking you for the show.