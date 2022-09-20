A Kenya Barris and Snoop Dogg produced movie is looking for body doubles
NOW CASTING FOR 2 PAID PHOTO DOUBLES FOR MINORS IN PROJECT FILMING IN ATLANTA.
CAB Castings, LLC. is looking for BODY DOUBLES (AGES 9 and UP) for a new MGM Movie entitled "THE " produced Snoop Dogg and Kenya Barris.
(MInor: Vaccinated ONLY, Parents: Vaccinated & boosted)
Filming will take place from SEPTEMBER 2022 – NOVEMBER 2022. There will be multiple dates of filming throughout this time, so we ask that you have an open or flexible schedule.
***IMPORTANT INFO ABOUT COVID ON THIS PRODUCTION***
(Please Read and Understand before submitting)
The production has adopted a mandatory vaccine requirement for Zone A.
As a result, you will need to provide verification that you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations, which means that you are FULLY VACCINATED AND HAVE RECEIVED A BOOSTER SHOT, in order to be assigned to this production.
(OUR BG MINORS WILL ONLY NEED TO BE VACCINATED. NOT BOOSTED)
***For all children working on set, guardians will also need to provide verification of vaccination + booster. Masks will be required at all times, except when appearing on camera.
We are looking for the following specifics for PHOTO DOUBLES:
–"B" MALE PHOTO DOUBLE
(Resembles ACTOR in PHOTO)
*** AGE: 9 and older
*** Height 5'4
*** HAVE SOMEWHAT OF THE SAME PHYSIQUE
*** Brown Complexion
*** Rate: $200/12
–"K" PHOTO DOUBLE - Female or Male
(Resembles ACTRESS in PHOTO)
*** AGE: 9 and older
*** Height 5'2
*** HAVE SOMEWHAT OF THE SAME PHYSIQUE
*** Light Brown Complexion
*** Rate: $200/12
The rate for this PHOTO DOUBLES on this project is:
- $200/12 for daily shoot days as A DOUBLE
Payments will be received in the form of a check in the mail 2 weeks after filming.
If interested and available, please email the information below to TUDExtras@gmail.com
w/ Subject Line:
"B" DOUBLE
or
"K" DOUBLE
PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFO BELOW:
- Name
- Number
- Age
- Height
- Sizes (Shirt, Pants, Shoe, Chest etc.)
- DATE OF BIRTH FOR COVID TESTING
- IF CHOSEN ARE YOU ABLE UPLOAD VACCINATION CARD FOR THE REQUIREMENTS REQUIRED ON THIS SHOW?
(Parents of this minors Must be VACCINATED & BOOSTED to be onset. Minors only need vaccination.)
- DOES YOUR MINOR PLAY FOOTBALL? NOT NEEDED BUT WONDERING
- 1 HEAD SHOT & 2 RECENT PHOTOS FULL BODY PHOTOS
*********PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFORMATION ABOVE IN YOUR EMAIL FOR PROPER BOOKING!!!
A member from CAB CASTINGS, LLC. will call you to book your attendance in a scene and confirm availability if interested in booking you for the show.
