A few buddies needed for a commercial
Casting for: Ages 25 to late 30s
ROME, GA - CASTING NOTICE
Casting for a few people to work as buddies having fun in the background of a commercial.
Work Date: March 21st
Location: In and or Around ROME, GA.
Rate: 300/8
Ages: 25 to late 30s
Please pay attention to these SPECIFIC submission guidelines as these are different than usual.
1) Please submit at least one HEADSHOT style (commercial, smiling) photo and at least one full length photo.
2) In the body of the email include age, height, weight, and contact number.
3) Confirm availability for 3/21 and the Rome location.
How to submit:
Please make sure to include everything requested (important!). Email us at Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
Subject: ROME CASTING NOTICE
