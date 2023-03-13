A few buddies needed for a commercial

Casting for: Ages 25 to late 30s

ROME, GA - CASTING NOTICE

Casting for a few people to work as buddies having fun in the background of a commercial.

Work Date: March 21st

Location: In and or Around ROME, GA.

Rate: 300/8

Ages: 25 to late 30s

Please pay attention to these SPECIFIC submission guidelines as these are different than usual.

1) Please submit at least one HEADSHOT style (commercial, smiling) photo and at least one full length photo.

2) In the body of the email include age, height, weight, and contact number.

3) Confirm availability for 3/21 and the Rome location.

How to submit:

Please make sure to include everything requested (important!). Email us at Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

Subject: ROME CASTING NOTICE