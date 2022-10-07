84 undocumented migrants rescued from tractor-trailer near Texas border, sheriff says

Migrants rescued from truck near Texas border 84 undocumented migrants rescued from truck near Texas border 00:26

Eighty-four undocumented migrants were "rescued" from a tractor-trailer just north of the Texas border with Mexico on Thursday, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tweeted.

"A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive [sic] at a residence ... and seeing people unloading from the trailer," Guerra said, adding that authorities responded and "rescued 84 UDI's (undocumented immigrants)."

Happening Now:A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive at a residence located in the area of Mile 12 1/2 N & Mile 6W and seeing people unloading from the trailer. Deputies working OPSG & USBP agents responded and rescued 84 UDI’s. Investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/If9Y8CTwkQ — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) October 6, 2022

The location Guerra specifies in his tweet is described by Google as "a Census-designated area" known as Olivarez.

He told CNN that ICE Homeland Security Investigations are probing the incident as a human smuggling case.

Guerra also told CNN the people on the 18-wheeler are from Central America and none at the scene asked for medical aid.