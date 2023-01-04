"80 For Brady" - It's the Super Bowl that Atlantans refuse to talk about

Atlanta (WUPA) - It's the game that Atlanta fans refuse to talk about -- 2017's Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The Atlanta Falcons faced off against the New England Patriots and found themselves leading by a score of 28-3 going into the 3rd quarter before losing to the Patriots in the first overtime Super Bowl 34-28.

"80 For Brady" is a story based around that particular Super Bowl, with four best friends -- played by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field -- winning tickets to the big game. As you can imagine, hijinks ensue.

Tom Brady and Billy Porter also star in the movie. Brady's former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman also appear in the film.

"80 For Brady" will be released in theaters on February 3.