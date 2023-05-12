72-years-young student graduates from Georgia Gwinnett College

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- The dream of a Lawrenceville man became a reality on Thursday, after reaching a big educational milestone, more than 50 years after completing high school.

Sam Kaplan, a father of five with 15 grandkids, walked across the stage to receive his bachelor's degree in Cinema and Media Arts from Georgia Gwinnett College, at the young age of 72, during a graduation ceremony at Gas South Arena.

"I'm ecstatic. I'm very happy. I've got a lot of emotions going through me right now," said Kaplan. "I'm just glad to be here."

Going back to school after 50 years was certainly an adventure for the father of five with 15 grandkids, and it came with challenges.

Sam Kaplan WUPA

"The last big job was working for an electronics company as a company representative," he said, reflecting on his many careers. "I worked as a taxi driver. I had a couple of companies of my own at times. My challenges in life helped prepare me for college."

Those experiences have led to a walk down the aisle of success for him and so many others. Kaplan was among the more than 600 students who graduated from the college this year.

His mother, Virginia Kaplan, who will turn 99 years old next month, was there with several of his children and other family members who came to support him on his big day.

"I am so proud of him. He had many challenges, but he persevered," she said.

Brett Kaplan, his son, reflected on all the sacrifices his dad made over the years for his family.

"I'm really, really proud of him, because he really guided us all through school," he said. "We lived an hour away from the school, and my dad would drive me there every single day. I'm so excited to see him graduate and pull off the dream for himself that he made sure that we all got."

Kaplan is already making big plans to pursue what he wants to be when he grows up, which is a film and TV screenwriter. We wish him lots of success in his new chapter.