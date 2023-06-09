40 named to Georgia HS Football Hall of Fame; Induction in October

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Forty players have been named to the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame, with the Class of 2023 being set to be officially inducted on October 21 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The board members of the hall began to submit nominees for the Hall of Fame's second class in the early spring before holding committee votes and narrowing the number of individuals for the final ballot.

Once the ballot was set, each board member was required to vote for a minimum of two players from each of the eras represented in order to get to the 40-member total. The ballots were submitted by June 1, but a tie for one of the eras led to a separate vote-off to get to the final nominated class total.

Out of the players inducted, 29 were on the ballot last year, while 11 were first-time nominees. This year's class includes familiar names like former Thomasville QB and UGA standout Mike Bobo, and Americus starting quarterback Dan Reeves -- who most will know from his years at South Carolina and in the NFL before becoming a head coach for the Atlanta Falcons.

A total of 27 of the nominees played at high schools outside of metro Atlanta. This year's nominating class is listed below:

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2023

(Year is senior season in high school)