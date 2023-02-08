4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso cleaner recalled for bacteria risk

(WUPA) - Nearly 5 million bottles of Fabuloso brand all-purpose cleaner are being recalled because of possible bacterial contamination, according to the manufacturer, Colgate-Palmolive.

The manufacturer says a preservative was not added to the product "at intended levels during manufacturing."

According to the manufacturer, without this preservative, Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water could develop in the product.

Those at risk include, "people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions." Individuals who are exposed to the bacteria with these underlying conditions may face the possibility of serious infection that may require medical treatment. Persons with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

The bacteria could enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.

The products involved in the recall include some 4.9 million bottles produced between December 14, 2022, and January 23, 2023. About 3.9 million bottles -- about 80% of the bottles produced -- were never released for sale.

The products involved in the recall include Lavender Scent, Refreshing Lemon Scent, Passion of Fruit Scent, Spring Fresh Scent, and Ocean Scent. The products were sold at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam's Club, Walmart, and other major retailers, as well as online at Amazon.com. An additional 56,000 bottles were sold in Canada that are being recalled.

Colgate-Palmolive

Buyers are asked to stop using the product and contact Colgate-Palmolive for a replacement or refund. Instructions for requesting a refund can be found at fabulosorecall.com.

The affected products and UPC codes are as follows:

Affected Fabuloso Products

Lavender Scent UPC # Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ) 035000995025 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ 035000530325 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 128 FL OZ 035000530585 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 169 FL OZ 035000531223 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ 035000531230 Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON 035110043074



Refreshing Lemon Scent

Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ) 035000995018 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ 035000974716 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 56 FL OZ 035000470416 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 128 FL OZ 035000973542 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 169 FL OZ 035000969873



Passion of Fruits Scent

Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ 035000530981 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 56 FL OZ 035000530301 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 128 FL OZ 035000530608 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 169 FL OZ 035000458162



Spring Fresh Scent

Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ 035000530998



Ocean Scent

Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON 035110043739

The impacted batches will have a manufacturing (lot) code where the first 8 digits begin with 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.