2 employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting

Two employees were shot and killed in a Dallas hospital Saturday morning, authorities said. The male suspect was shot and wounded by responding police.

The situation unfolded at approximately 11 a.m. local time at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to a news release from the Methodist Health System.

Methodist Health System police, along with Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue, responded to an "active shooter call" at the hospital.

Two hospital employees were shot and killed by the suspect, Methodist Health said. The victims were not immediately identified.

A responding Methodist Health System police officer arrived on scene, "confronted the suspect" and then shot and wounded him, Methodist Health said. He was then transported to another hospital for treatment.

He was later identified by Dallas police as 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez. Following an investigation, Hernandez was arrested by Methodist Health police on capital murder charges. Hernandez has a criminal record and was on parole for aggravated robbery at the time of the shooting, Dallas police said. He was also wearing an ankle monitor.

His condition was not provided, and it was unclear if he remained hospitalized Saturday night.

The details and circumstances of the shooting were unclear. There was no word on a possible motive.

Methodist Health said the hospital was "safe" and there was "no ongoing threat."

"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy."