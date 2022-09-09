2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Marietta: "Our hearts are definitely broken"

Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta and two suspects were in custody, authorities said.

The sheriff's office in Cobb County tweeted initially that two deputies had "died in the line of duty" and that a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers remained at the scene where a suspect was barricaded in Marietta. The suspects were later taken into custody, according to reports.

Sheriff Craig D. Owens later said the deputies had gotten out of their cars and were talking to the suspects when shots rang out, WSB-TV reported. The two suspected perpetrators were being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning, Owens said.

Two @CobbSheriff deputies died tonight in the line of duty while serving a warrant. SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded.



We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available. — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) September 9, 2022

He said the deputies had been serving a warrant for failure to appear by theft of deception.

WGCL-TV reported that law enforcement from across the region huddled outside the hospital to show support for the fallen deputies.

WSB-TV reported that people in the neighborhood reported hearing several gunshots and then seeing law enforcement officers swarm the area.

Owens said the two deputies who were killed had been with his department for more than five years.

The sheriff's office said more information would be released later.

RIGHT NOW: Law enforcement from across the region huddled around the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



A show of support as the bodies of 2 deputies will be escorted from here to the Medical Examiner’s office.



Those 2 deputies killed while serving a warrant. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/3D18FVpSMw — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) September 9, 2022

"We want to make complete notifications to their entire family," Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said, according to WGCL-TV. "Our hearts are definitely broken. It's not going to be an easy road. It is a very difficult time for us. And when one agency loses someone, we all lose someone. These two deputies served Cobb County with dignity and honor."

Sprawling Cobb County with more than 760,000 people is just northwest of Atlanta and one of Georgia's most populous counties.

In July, three officers were killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in Kentucky.