15 Fulton County mayors sounding the alarm over county commissioners' plan

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) - The gridlock between Fulton County and its 15 cities over local option sales tax (LOST) revenue continues, with the mayors saying taxpayers could see higher property taxes or cuts in emergency services if they can't reach an agreement.

"This is too important for them to continue to play games and play chicken with the lives of the communities that we all represent," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Frustration and anger are mounting over Fulton County's proposal to increase its share of LOST revenue. The move would result in less revenue for Fulton's 15 cities, forcing many of those cities to raise property taxes.

"Sandy Springs, we can't do that, so our only option is to cut services," said Mayor Rusty Paul.

The cities rely on LOST revenue to fund police and fire services, as well as parks and recreation.

"The response times on ambulances will go to the point where people will die if we don't get this resolved," Paul said. "Fulton has threatened to use their veto, which the legislature gave the counties in an update on this legislation, and they've threatened on multiple occasions just to let it lapse," he said.

"We cannot afford not to be able to answer an emergency call," said College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, along with 15 other Fulton County mayors are sounding the alarm over sales tax revenue. WUPA

Fulton commissioners have said, although the county's population has increased, its share of LOST revenue has decreased from nearly 15% in 2014 to about 5% as of this year. This comes as the county faces hospital closures, a mental health crisis, and jail overcrowding. So far, all negotiations have failed.

"If they need the money, then why have they been rolling back property taxes," said Paul.

"Their last proposal was a 163% increase over where they are right now with LOST funds, and that's simply not in the ballpark for what we can do as cities," Broom said.

"The way to help Fulton County is not by hurting our cities," said Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry.

These mayors are urging Fulton County voters to reach out to commissioners and let them know whether they want the cities or the county to provide services.

"Commissioners Pitts, Morris, and Arrington are all up for re-election again, and they should be hearing from their voters," Dickens said.

The deadline to reach an agreement is December 30, 2022.