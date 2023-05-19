100 Days to Indy - 'The road to the 500'

PENULTIMATE – With the race just a few weeks away, Episode 105 "The Road to the 500" will highlight the final race ahead of the Indy 500 on May 28. We'll take an inside look at what Indianapolis is like during the month of May, a time when the buses start pulling in, the diehard, lifelong INDYCAR fans hit the streets, and the month-long party begins. Along the way, we'll learn about Katherine Legge, who returns to the Indy 500 after a decade. We'll also meet Stefan Wilson of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing who lost his brother Justin in a racing accident in 2015. Can Wilson win it all for his late brother? Will a woman take home the top prize for the first time in history? Directed by Patrick Dimon (#105). Original episode airdate 5/25/2023. Every episode of 100 DAYS TO INDY is available on The CW App and CWTV.COM the next day for free without a subscription or login.