10 underrated Halloween movie recommendations

Image Source

If you're like me, horror movies play in your household year-round. I was brought up with horror staples such as Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Voorhees. Those respective franchises and ceaseless entries certainly have a place in my horror movie viewership plans, but if you're looking for something outside of the traditional frightful flick, check out these 10 underrated Halloween recommendations that'll stick with you long after the holiday transpires.

The Wailing - Na Hong-jin (2016)

South Korean director Na Hong-jin poses during a photocall on the eve of the screening of his film "The Chaser", at the 61st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2008 The May 14-25 festival winds up with the awards ceremony for the prestigious Palme d'Or, to be determined by a jury headed by Hollywood "bad boy" Sean Penn.AFP PHOTO Fred DUFOUR (Photo credit should read FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images) FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images

Na Hong-jin's unforgiving folk horror film follows a rural village under the influence of mass hysteria when a chain of seemingly connected grisly murders suddenly occurs. Jong-Goo, the village's law enforcement, is tasked with unraveling the disquieting mystery, suspecting the mysterious newcomer to the village as being the prime suspect. From beginning to end, The Wailing has its audience on a hook. From its misleading narrative and deceptive editing, Na Hong-jin masterfully crafts a treacherous tale exploring the complicated nature of faith and the pitfalls of xenophobia.

Cure - Kiyoshi Kurosawa (1997)

LOCARNO, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 17: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa attends the 'Tabi No Owari No Hajimari' (To The Ends Of The Earth) during the 72nd Locarno Film Festival on August 17, 2019 in Locarno, Switzerland. / Getty Images

A series of murders permeate throughout Tokyo, loosely connected by a sanguinary mark left on the victim's bodies. What ensues is a cat-and-mouse game between an emotionally vulnerable detective, Koji Yakusho, and a mesmerizing amnesiac, Masato Hagiwara, suspected of using hypnotic suggestions to sway "innocent" minded people to kill. Cure is a labyrinth of a film, exploring the darkest recesses of the human mind. The film itself is an illusory experience with its use of a somniferous sound landscape and hallucinatory cinematography. It's an uncompromised exploration of the insidious thoughts and desires that repose in a dormant state within the minds of normal contributors to society.

Lake Mungo - Joel Anderson (2008)

Lake Mungo follows a lamenting household coming to terms with the loss of a family member in a drowning incident. This documentary-like film examines the ill-omened grief inherited by the family as they struggle to move on from such an agonizing event. As the family processes their affliction, an investigation spearheaded by a parapsychologist unveils the disturbing reality and double life of Alice as interviews, photos, and cell phone footage are used to piece together her inexplicable past. Lake Mungo has one of the more unnerving atmospheres I've seen in a film with a multitude of images seared into my mind. It's a disheartening film that accurately captures the hardships of moving on from such an event and the credulous hope we assure ourselves of to distract from our darkening reality. Suffice it to say, if you don't believe in ghosts, you aren't looking hard enough.

The Babadook - Jennifer Kent (2014)

A recently widowed mother is propelled into taking care of her son alone, haunted by the embodiment of her mourning and vexation. The Babadook is an underrated gem of the horror genre. It incorporates aspects of German expressionist filmmaking - taking advantage of moody interiors and expressive performances to externalize the inner turmoil of Essie Davis's mental well-being. Jennifer Kent's directorial debut goes far beyond surface-level scares. The use of symbolism to represent resentment and depression is dexterously handled and the depiction of single motherhood overwrought by anxiety and melancholy lends itself to one of the more heavier watches on this list.

Young friends watching horror movie on TV at home, eating popcorn and chips at night / Getty Images

House - Nobuhiko Obayashi (1977)

If you're looking for a lighter watch this Halloween, Obayashi's 1977 cult classic, Hausu, may do the trick. In an effort to get away from her father's new sweetheart, Kimiko Ikegami and her friends visit her aunt's mansion. Soon after their arrival, strange supernatural events occur. An amputated head suddenly takes flight, a ravenous piano springs to life, and a cat portrait embodies the essence of evil. This phantasmagoric bubblegum melodrama blurs the line between commonsense and surrealism. It's an entertaining watch good enough for a few laughs and just odd enough to be slightly off-putting.

Pan's Labyrinth - Guillermo Del Toro (2006)

Despite being a cornerstone of Del Toro's filmography, Pan's Labyrinth needs to be discussed more. This adult-like fairytale follows Ofelia, a young girl reluctantly under the care of Captain Vidal, a murdering sadist, following her mother's remarriage. Caught between a war of good and evil, Ofelia travels to and from several mythical lands tasked with completing requests from the mythical creatures of the old labyrinth garden. With incredible creature designs, breathtaking production design, and a harrowing story of innocence in the time of war, Pan's Labyrinth is a masterclass of a film worth your time this season.

I Saw the Devil - Kim Jee-woon (2010)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 11: South Korean actors Lee Byung-Hun and Choi Min-Sik attend a press screening of "I Saw the Devil" on August 11, 2010 in Seoul, South Korea. The film screening was delayed so the producers of movie could make adjustments to the film after the Korea Media Rating Board gave the movie a restricted rating due to excessive violence. A movie given restrictive rating essentially bans a film from being screened in Korea, as such films can only be shown in adult theatres and none exist in the country. The film will open on August 11 in South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage) Han Myung-Gu

A cat-and-mouse game ensues when a secret agent seeks to find the killer of his wife. The true horror of I Saw the Devil is found at its emotional core. The gut-wrenching balance of seeking justice for such a heinous act while pursuing satisfaction through revenge makes for an incredibly difficult watch. Choi Min-sik of Oldboy fame and Lee Byung-hun turn in powerhouse performances, further crafting an engaging and provoking character study with conversations surrounding morality and righteousness. This unprecedented revenge/thriller is a white-knuckled rollercoaster of emotions with impactful scenes nearly impossible to forget.

Pulse - Kiyoshi Kurosawa (2001)

Kiyoshi Kurosawa's second entry on the list is a techno-horror film highlighting the dangers of the internet. As a significant number of young adults start to disappear throughout Tokyo, young college students investigate the ghostly visions they're seeing within their computer monitors and drawing connections. Pulse may be Kurosawa's most atmospheric work with an eerie sound composition and a slow burn pace that sears into the forefront of your mind. This film was ahead of its time, freakishly predicting the harmful nature of the internet in an allegorical sense, masking its message in an unsettling ghost tale. Above all else, Pulse has one of the tensest scenes I've ever seen featuring a woman in the shadows - that's all I'll say.

The Vanishing - George Sluizer (1988)

The Vanishing follows the tireless investigation of a young woman's disappearance one day on a biking holiday with her husband one weekend. Obsessed with finding a conclusion, the husband becomes enveloped in the case as it negatively impacts his quality of life and those around him. Seemingly hopeless, the husband is approached by what appears to be a normal bystander evincing an inkling of his wife's whereabouts. George Sluizer's The Vanishing is an underrated gem complete with an unraveling mystery culminating in a petrifying ending that's sure to leave you breathless, pun intended.

Eraserhead - David Lynch (1977)

David Lynch is a recognizable name for most with an illustrious filmography that includes Mulholland Drive, Twin Peaks, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, Blue Velvet, and Lost Highway. Inspired by the birth of his own daughter, Lynch crafted an anxiety-inducing tale capturing the fear of becoming a parent told in a surreal way. What transpires is a fleshy tale of coming to terms with adulthood and the near-unfamiliar territory that comes with it. It's a heightened allegory told in a Lynchian way and a commendable attempt at creating a wealth of memorable moments on a shoestring budget.