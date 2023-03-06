1 dead after plane crashes into a tree in north Georgia

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (AP) — One person aboard a small plane was killed after the aircraft crashed into a tree near an airport in north Georiga on Sunday.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, said the plane collided with a tree just short of the Blue Ridge Skyport Airport, in the mountain town of Blue Ridge.

"There was only one person on board, and they sustained fatal injuries. We are still in the very early stages of the investigation," said Sarah Taylor Sulick, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board. "Investigators should arrive on site by tomorrow morning to start the on-scene portion of the investigation."

A preliminary report with more information about the crash will be available in two to three weeks, Sulick said. A probable cause of the crash might not be determined until a final report is issued in 12-24 months.