Live Updates: Midterm elections underway as millions head to the polls
Washington — Millions of Americans are heading to the polls Tuesday as one of the most contentious and divisive campaign seasons in recent memory comes to a close, with control of Congress and critical offices around the country at stake in this year's midterm elections.
All 435 seats in the House are up for grabs, as well as 35 Senate seats. Three dozen governorships hang in the balance, as well as hundreds of races to determine control of state legislatures.
The first polls close at 6 p.m. ET in some jurisdictions in Indiana and Kentucky, and the final polls close at 1 a.m. ET in Alaska.
No major issues with voting processes were apparent by the afternoon, and federal cybersecurity officials said they saw no signs of threats to election infrastructure.
CBS News will provide live coverage of the midterm results throughout the night and into the early morning on the CBS News Streaming Network, and on CBS stations from 8 to 11 p.m. Elections officials at the state level have cautioned that counting all the votes will take time, and that delays in determining the winners of races are part of the process to ensure an accurate count.
What time do polls close in your state for the 2022 election?
Republicans appear in a solid position to take control of the House and challenge Democrats for control of the Senate. The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker showed the GOP on track to gain seats in the lower chamber, but a number of factors will influence the final outcome.
Voters' top concerns centered around the economy and inflation, and Republicans are hoping that high consumer prices and discontent over economic headwinds will propel voters to rebuff President Biden and Democrats' agenda.
Democrats, meanwhile, are hoping that strong turnout among their core constituencies, including young voters, will be enough to stem the tide of GOP gains and retain control of Congress.
Trump on Republicans: "If they win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all"
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he should be given credit if Republican candidates are victorious over their Democratic opponents in their midterm races, but should not receive any blame should they lose.
"I think if they win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all, OK," Trump said in an interview with the cable news network NewsNation set to air this evening. "But it'll probably be just the opposite."
The former president said that he expects to be given little praise if the candidates he endorsed or urged to run claim victory.
"Usually what would happen is when they do well, I won't be given any credit, and if they do badly, they will blame everything on me," Trump said. "So I'm prepared for anything but we'll defend ourselves."
Trump endorsed 247 Republicans on the ballot this election cycle, and in some instances, his support fueled candidates in their primaries. In Ohio, for example, the former president's support for J.D. Vance helped him lock up the GOP nomination in the Senate race.
It's less clear, however, whether Trump's endorsement will help Republican candidates in the general election, where they can't rely solely on support from conservative voters to defeat their Democratic opponents.
Battle for control of the Senate playing out in battleground states
Thirty-five Senate seats are up for grabs in total in the 2022 midterm elections, but under a third are expected to be close. Control of the chamber will come down to the races in those battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
Among those states, the first polls close in Georgia at 7 p.m. ET, where Democrat Raphael Warnock is defending his seat against Republican Herschel Walker.
Should Republicans win both the House and Senate, they're likely to have a hard time making some of their more conservative agenda items law, with President Biden in the White House. Mr. Biden's agenda will be threatened if Republicans take control.
CBS News has classified six races as considered "tossups": Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Nevada and Wisconsin. Three lean in favor of the Republican candidate: Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio. And one is leaning toward the Democrat: Colorado.
Voting, marijuana, gun rights: States consider ballot initiatives
Beyond casting ballots for federal and state candidates, voters in most states are also weighing more than 100 ballot measures in the 2022 midterm elections, touching on hot-button issues including voting rules, immigration, marijuana legalization and gun rights.
NAACP files federal lawsuit alleging voter intimidation in majority-Black precinct in Texas
The Beaumont, Texas, branch of the NAACP filed a federal lawsuit against Jefferson County officials on Monday night alleging White poll workers engaged in voter intimidation against Black voters casting their ballots early at the John Paul Davis Community Center, a polling site located in a predominantly Black community.
In their lawsuit filed in U.S. district court, the NAACP argued there has been a "remarkable shift in the way voting has been conducted" at the center. The suit alleges that White poll workers asked in "aggressive tones" only Black voters to recite their addresses, White poll workers and White poll watchers followed Black voters around the polling place, and White poll workers helped only White voters scan their ballots into voting machines.
The group said that county elections officials have "actively deprived Black voters … of their fundamental right to vote free from intimidation, harassment, threats, and other forms of coercion."
"The atmosphere at the community center has been hostile and intimidating" to the plaintiff in the case, Jessica Daye, and other Black voters, the NAACP said in its lawsuit.
An emergency hearing was held in Beaumont on Monday night before U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale, who issued an order prohibiting election judges, clerks, volunteers or poll watchers at the community center from having any voters publicly recite their addresses before they can vote and barring them from positioning themselves near voters marking their ballots, with two exceptions.
Truncale's order also prohibits election officials at the community center from refusing to help any voters scan their completed ballot into voting machines and stops them from turning away voters eligible to vote.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement that voter intimidation is "unacceptable in this democracy," and he cheered the order "protecting the voting rights of voters in Beaumont."
Georgia's Fulton County removes 2 poll workers who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6
Two poll workers in Georgia were removed from their duties after social media posts surfaced that appeared to show them in the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to interim Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling.
The Washington Post first reported that Fulton County officials removed the two poll workers in light of the social media posts, and reported that the workers were a woman and her son.
Florida rejects Justice Department election monitors
Officials in Florida sought to block federal election monitors from entering polling places in a handful of counties, arguing Justice Department personnel do not have the authority to be present in polling places under state law.
In a letter to a Justice Department official on Monday, Brad McVay, general counsel at the Florida Department of State, pushed back against the prospect of federal monitors entering polling sites on Election Day.
The letter came in response to an announcement from the department that it was sending monitors to polling locations in 64 jurisdictions across 24 states, including Florida's Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. The department said the move, which is routine on election days, was meant to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws and "protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot."
Backed by Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, the Florida letter said Justice Department poll watchers are not allowed to enter Florida polling sites for in-person monitoring, citing a state statute that lists who is and is not authorized to "enter any polling room or polling place." Personnel with the Justice Department are not included on the list, the letter said, and the department has not provided evidence that would warrant "federal intrusion."
The letter also suggested that permitting federal law enforcement to enter polling places "would be counterproductive and could potentially undermine confidence in the election" and said Florida plans to send its own monitors to Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach polling sites instead.
"We wanted to make it clear that those are places for election workers and for voters, not for anyone else," Byrd said during a news conference on Tuesday. "It is the states that have the constitutional authority over the polling places, unless Congress makes the law … We expect that [the Department of Justice will] respect Florida law."
The move comes after Missouri officials also told the Justice Department that monitors would not be permitted inside certain polling places.
Missouri's Cole County, encompassing the state capital Jefferson City, appeared on the Justice Department's list of jurisdictions to monitor, and officials there have taken similar steps to keep federal watchers away from polling locations. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said over the weekend that he supports County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer's efforts to keep the monitors out.
"Under Missouri law, the local election authority is empowered to decide who, other than voters and poll workers, may be at polling locations," Ashcroft wrote on Twitter. "Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer has rightfully declined to allow this over-reach and the secretary of state's office fully supports him."
Biden makes calls to Democratic leaders
President Biden spoke by phone on Tuesday with a number of Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the White House.
The president also spoke with Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, Democratic Governors Association Chair Roy Cooper, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Gary Peters, and Democratic National Committee senior adviser Cedric Richmond.
Mr. Biden is at the White House all day with no public events on his schedule.
Abortion and the midterms: 5 states vote on abortion access
Voters are weighing ballot initiatives on abortion access in five states that will affect the right of women to end a pregnancy after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade earlier this year.
Abortion rights are directly on the ballot in California, Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky and Montana, through either proposed amendments to state constitutions or by legislative referendum in Montana. In three of the states — California, Michigan and Vermont — voters are deciding whether to enshrine abortion rights in their respective state constitutions, while in Kentucky and Montana, the ballot measures seek to limit abortion access.
Concerns about abortion access reached their apex after the Supreme Court's conservative majority in June wiped away the constitutional right to an abortion, leaving the issue to elected officials in the states. To ensure abortion rights are protected, supporters are pursuing a multi-pronged campaign that includes state legislatures, state courts and an appeal directly to voters through ballot measures.
Buoyed by the defeat in Kansas of a proposed constitutional amendment removing the right to an abortion from the state constitution, other state lawmakers and activists are already laying the groundwork for ballot initiatives in more states in 2024.
What time do polls close in your state?
More than 122 million Americans voted in the 2018 midterm elections, the highest number of voters for a non-presidential year since 1978, according to Pew Research Center. Will 2022 top it?
This year, some states reported record turnout in early voting. In Georgia, the secretary of state's office said more than 2.5 million early ballots were cast by the end of Friday before Election Day.
"Georgia voters came out in near presidential-level numbers," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
If you are voting on Election Day, poll closing times vary by state. If you are waiting in line when the polls close, stay in line, because you still have the right to vote. Find out more about your state's voting rules and find your polling place at vote.org.
Biden administration braces for potential House and Senate losses
CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Scott MacFarlane and Nikki Batiste to discuss the Biden administration's plans if Democrats lose control of the House and Senate after Election Day:
No big issues as voting begins with election scrutiny high
Final voting began without major hitches in midterm elections under intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted.
With polls open across most of the country, no big problems were reported early on, though there were hiccups in some places, which is typical on any Election Day.
For example, vote tabulators malfunctioned in a county in New Jersey and one in Arizona -- potentially requiring hand-counting instead; some voting sites in Pennsylvania were delayed in opening because workers showed up late, and others scrambled to replenish supplies of paper ballots that were running low.
"These are things we see in every election cycle," said Susannah Goodman, director of election security at Common Cause, a group that advocates for voting access. "There's nothing majorly concerning this morning."
Latino vote to play critical role in midterm elections
Pew research says roughly 35 million Latinos are eligible to vote in the midterm elections. That's about 14% of the electorate, making up the second largest racial and ethnic group of eligible voters. Melissa Alfaro, co-founder of the Dallas-based organization Hey Chica!, joined CBS News with a look at the key issues this voting bloc is focusing on:
The key issues driving voters to the polls
The economy and crime are two major issues voters are focusing on as they cast their ballots. Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright join "CBS News Mornings" in a panel discussion about what is driving voters to the polls and how major issues are impacting their votes:
White House calls a "lid" on Biden's day before noon
At 11:20 a.m., the White House called what's known as a "lid" for the day, meaning the public shouldn't expect to see or hear from the president in person on Election Day.
The president can still issue statements and social media posts, but a lid means the pool of reporters responsible for following him won't have any access for the rest of the day, and he won't be traveling anywhere.
On Monday night, the president participated in a rally for Democratic candidates in Prince George's County, Maryland, a heavily Democratic county. That was his only political stop for the day, although he did participate in virtual events for the Democratic National Committee.
Asked why the president was sticking to Democratic strongholds like the New York suburbs and Maryland in the two days before Election Day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president always says he goes where he has a "passport" to the city from local officials.
How "pressured parents" may help determine who prevails in the 2022 midterms
To better understand this year's midterm elections, CBS News has identified key groups of voters whose motivations go beyond party labels. They include "pressured parents," who are concerned about inflation and their children's well-being in the post-pandemic world.
CBS News sat down with three parents in the Philadelphia suburbs to talk about the issues driving their midterm vote, as the group could be the difference in Pennsylvania's high-stakes election and could help determine who controls Congress:
Midterms preview: What to watch Tuesday
Voters head to the polls today in what could be one of the country's most consequential midterm elections. CBS News political director Fin Gomez stops by CBS News Mornings with a preview of what to expect and where some of the most-watched races stand:
Where to find 2022 election results
When polls start closing Tuesday evening, the CBS News Election Center will begin updating automatically with results from Senate, House and governors' races from across the country.
The Election Center will show the overall race for control of the House, Senate and governorships, as well as a map detailing Senate results:
Cybersecurity agency sees "no specific and credible threats" to election infrastructure
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is convening an Election Day operations center with election security partners from across government and the private sector, a senior agency official said Tuesday. The agency is linked virtually with election officials in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories to facilitate sharing of information and respond if any issues emerge.
There are currently "no specific and credible threats to disrupt election infrastructure" and CISA maintains "high confidence in the security and resilience of the elections," the senior CISA official told reporters.
The official conceded that there will likely be issues. "There are 8,800 election jurisdictions — we see issues pop up every Election Day," said the official.
CISA has not yet identified nor attributed any malicious cyber activity targeting election infrastructure, but the official warned there may be "low-level cyber activity," such as denial of service attacks and defacement of websites.
"We may see election related website outages for completely innocuous reasons," the official noted. "It's important to remember that such activity would not affect a person's ability to cast a ballot or know that their ballot was counted accurately, and that the election is secure."
In response to Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin's admission on Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would do so in the future, the CISA official said Russia's "playbook is out there" and the agency will continue to partner with officials to safeguard elections.
The official noted that key players remain Russia, Iran and China. While Russia began its meddling in 2016, the official noted that Iran ramped up its influence operations in 2020. "Then in 2022, we observed China participating in influence behavior," the official said.
Asked to elaborate on China's actions, the official pointed to previous announcements by the Department of Justice and Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
"My point is… we have observed new participants who did not really engage in 2020 willing to engage in election influence in 2022," the official said.
The agency is aware of potential issues with voting machines in Virginia, the official said, saying CISA has "been in touch." The agency has heard of isolated, routine issues in the state, "but nothing that suggests a widespread outage of voting systems."
CISA will continue to update its "Rumor vs. Reality" blog to combat any misinformation or disinformation surrounding the election, the official added.
Florida voters chat politics over three meals
In CBS News' ongoing segment "Three Meals," "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil eats some classic Florida food at restaurants in Miami, Melbourne and Jacksonville while discussing what's on voters' minds ahead of the midterm elections:
Democratic campaigns warn "red mirage" could show GOP leading in early results
Democratic campaigns are warning that early results could show their Republican opponents leading, and that in some cases it could be a while before the country knows the winner in some races. Like in 2020, initial results could show Republicans with an early lead before all votes are counted, since a greater proportion of Republicans tend to vote in person on Election Day, while more Democrats tend to vote by mail.
The campaign manager for John Fetterman, the Democratic Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, warned that Republicans could use the early returns to fuel conspiracy theories over the election results.
"Election Day is almost here, and Republicans are already laying the groundwork to potentially spread false conspiracy theories about the likely 'red mirage' of ballot processing in Pennsylvania," a Monday memo from Brendan McPhillips said. "The reality is Pennsylvania law means in-person votes that skew Republican tend to disproportionately be counted and reported before Democratic-leaning mail-in votes."
"Don't just take our word for it: independent analysts universally expect to see a red to blue shift happen after reporting begins Tuesday night," the memo continued. "Similar to 2020, the reality is it will take time — likely several days — to count the votes accurately and ensure every eligible vote is counted."
In Washington state, Democratic incumbent Sen. Patty Murray's campaign manager offered a similar message in a Monday memo. In Washington, mail-in ballots only need to be postmarked by Election Day to count.
"While it is possible that some organizations may call the race based on projections, the most likely scenario is that we won't know the final result in Washington on Election Day," Murray campaign manager Helen Hare wrote. "There is extensive precedent for slow election returns in Washington state. In 2010, Senator Murray's race wasn't called until the Thursday after Election Day."
The White House has also warned that results could be slow.
"We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. "It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. That's how this is supposed to work."
A closer look at what's at stake in the midterms and the impact on the 2024 presidential race
As polls opened across the U.S., CBS News chief Washington correspondent Nancy Cordes, alongside political analysts Mick Mulvaney and Ashley Etienne, joined "CBS Mornings" to examine what's at stake in the 2022 midterms.
"It won't be an elected official that's going to save us," Etienne said, who has served as a senior advisor to Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "We're going to have to say, enough is enough."
Mulvaney, who served as acting White House chief of staff under President Donald Trump, echoed her remarks, saying, "it's not going to be a politician that saves us."
"One politician didn't get us into this problem. One politician is not going to get us out," he said. "People ask me, 'How do you fix Washington?' I'm like, Washington doesn't really lead. Washington reflects the nation. The reason Washington is so divided is that the country is."
"Don't look to Washington to fix this," he said.
How the midterm results could shape Biden's agenda
CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss what is at stake for Democrats and Republicans in this election and how it could impact the remainder of President Biden's agenda:
Pennsylvanians scramble to fix mail-in ballots after court rulings
Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, announced measures they were taking in response to state Supreme Court rulings in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes.
Ahead of Tuesday's midterms, more than a million mail-in and absentee ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania, with Democrats far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz that could determine majority control of the U.S. Senate.
The Department of State said it was unclear just how many ballots are at issue across the state. The agency over the weekend asked counties to provide the numbers, broken down by political party. Officials said some counties were not letting voters fix their mistakes.
Lines formed at City Hall in downtown Philadelphia on Monday and over the weekend with voters waiting to correct their ballots. Some people on social media said the office did not get to everyone Monday.
The Pennsylvania litigation was filed by Republican groups and is among legal efforts by both political parties in multiple states to have courts sort out disputes over voting rules and procedures ahead of the midterm election.
A new federal lawsuit over the envelope dates was filed Monday in Pittsburgh federal court by the national congressional and senatorial Democratic campaign organizations, two Democratic voters and Fetterman's U.S. Senate campaign. They sued county boards of election across the state, arguing that throwing out ballots that lack proper envelope dates would violate a provision in the 1964 U.S. Civil Rights Act that says people can't be kept from voting based on what the lawsuit calls "needless technical requirements." A separate federal lawsuit filed last Friday makes a similar argument.
Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday, so at this point officials are urging people who have not done so to deliver them to elections offices or drop boxes by hand.
The states where abortion rights are on the ballot
Abortion rights has emerged among the top issues motivating voters this election cycle after the Supreme Court rolled back the constitutional right to an abortion, and in some states, questions deciding the future of abortion access will be on the ballot next month.
The November elections will decide which party controls the House and Senate, and in Senate races in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, voters who rank the issue as very important favor Democratic candidates over their Republican opponents, recent polls conducted by CBS News found.
In five states, the issue of abortion will be directly before voters when they head to the polls and, in addition to casting their votes for federal and state offices, they'll weigh in on ballot initiatives that seek to either protect the right to abortion or restrict access.
Voters in three states — California, Michigan and Vermont — will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in their respective state constitutions, while in two others —Kentucky and Montana — proposals on the ballots seek to limit abortion rights.
What's at stake in the 2022 midterm elections?
The 2022 midterm elections this November could be the most consequential in years, possibly defying political history and resetting modern political norms as control of the House and Senate will be decided Tuesday.
Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs, as are 35 U.S. Senate seats and 36 governorships. Several more down-ballot races for secretary of state, attorney general or control of state legislatures could have wide-ranging effects on the management of the 2024 presidential elections, as could hot-button issues like abortion rights, climate change and health care.
In the final week before the election, Republicans were in good position to win a majority of seats in the House to take control, as shown by the CBS News Battleground Tracker. Eight in 10 likely voters describe things in the country as "out of control," and Republicans are winning those who say this by over 20 points. Currently, Democrats hold small majorities in the House and Senate.
It takes 218 seats to win control of the House — here's what the Tracker currently estimates if the House elections were held today:
Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections
Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy.
History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
Muddying the picture this year is that the economy is sending mixed signals. A historically strong job market and high rates of Americans starting businesses coexist with the highest inflation since the early 1980s and soaring energy costs.
In poll after poll, Americans have cited the rapidly rising price of food, gasoline and housing as a major concern going into the election. Fuel costs, in particular, have long been correlated with the approval rating of the person in the White House. While prices at the pump have fallen from record-highs levels in June, they're still nearly 40 cents a gallon higher than a year ago for regular gas.
