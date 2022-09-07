What's new on Disney Plus this month: 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' 'Hocus Pocus 2' and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney Enterprises

September 8, AKA Disney+ Day, isn't the only thing Disney fans have to look forward to this month -- but it is cause for excitement. The streaming giant is expected to announce some headline-grabbing new titles on the occasion, plus the date marks the arrival of "Thor: Love and Thunder," a new episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" and more new shows and movies.

Keep reading to learn more about what's coming to Disney+ this month.

How much does Disney+ cost?

A Disney+ subscription starts at $8 per month, but you can also bundle the Disney streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $14 per month.

And if you're looking for more family-friendly recommendations, our family streaming guide is full of fun options. Here's what's new on Disney+ this month:

'Thor: Love and Thunder' (September 8)

Marvel Studios

Celebrate Disney+ Day with Thor this year. When Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) begins, well, butchering gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) team up to stop him. "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits Disney+ on September 8.

"Thor: Love and Thunder," streaming September 8

'Andor' (September 21)

Lucasfilm

Set five years before the events of "Rogue One," the newest "Star Wars" series stars Diego Luna reprising his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor. The details of "Andor" are still shrouded in mystery following the delay of the series premiere, but with three episodes dropping on September 21, fans will likely get some answers.

"Andor," streaming September 21

'Hocus Pocus 2' (September 30)

Disney Enterprises

29 years after they were defeated by Max, Dani, Allison and Binx, three wicked witches are returning to Salem. The Sanderson sisters are resurrected and ready for revenge in this haunting sequel to the 1993 cult classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. "Hocus Pocus 2" premieres September 30, exclusively on Disney+.

"Hocus Pocus 2," streaming September 21

'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' (new episodes streaming weekly)

Marvel Studios

Jennifer Walters is a super attorney, and a 6-foot-7-inch super-powered hulk. Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo star in this new Marvel comedy series, which has new episodes streaming weekly on Disney+.

"She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," now streaming

Here's everything coming to Disney+ in September:

September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 3 *Disney+ Original

September 2

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn't Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

September 7

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3 & S4)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307 "Camp Prom" *Disney+ Original

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

September 8 - Disney+ Day

Cars on the Road: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances (Special Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming *Disney+ Original

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Growing Up: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Pinocchio (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Remembering (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 4 *Disney+ Original

Thor: Love and Thunder

Tierra Incognita: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Welcome to the Club: A New Short From The Simpsons (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

September 9

United Sharks of America

September 14

First Alaskans (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 308 "Let It Go" *Disney+ Original

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Short Circuit: Episode 206 "Reflect" *Disney+ Original

September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 5 *Disney+ Original

September 16

Coco (Sing-Along)

Mija (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

The Art of Racing in the Rain

September 19

Dancing with the Stars: Season 31 Premiere (Live) *Disney+ Original

September 21

Andor: 3-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-3 *Disney+ Original

Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

Super/Natural: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

September 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 6 *Disney+ Original

September 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

September 26

Dancing with the Stars: Episode 2 (Live) *Disney+ Original

September 28

Andor: Episode 4 *Disney+ Original

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Premiere - Episode 201 "Ice Breaker" *Disney+ Original

September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 7 *Disney+ Original

September 30

Hocus Pocus 2 (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Under Wraps 2

