What's new on Disney Plus this month: 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' 'Hocus Pocus 2' and more
September 8, AKA Disney+ Day, isn't the only thing Disney fans have to look forward to this month -- but it is cause for excitement. The streaming giant is expected to announce some headline-grabbing new titles on the occasion, plus the date marks the arrival of "Thor: Love and Thunder," a new episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" and more new shows and movies.
Keep reading to learn more about what's coming to Disney+ this month.
How much does Disney+ cost?
A Disney+ subscription starts at $8 per month, but you can also bundle the Disney streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $14 per month.
And if you're looking for more family-friendly recommendations, our family streaming guide is full of fun options. Here's what's new on Disney+ this month:
'Thor: Love and Thunder' (September 8)
Celebrate Disney+ Day with Thor this year. When Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) begins, well, butchering gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) team up to stop him. "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits Disney+ on September 8.
"Thor: Love and Thunder," streaming September 8
'Andor' (September 21)
Set five years before the events of "Rogue One," the newest "Star Wars" series stars Diego Luna reprising his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor. The details of "Andor" are still shrouded in mystery following the delay of the series premiere, but with three episodes dropping on September 21, fans will likely get some answers.
"Andor," streaming September 21
'Hocus Pocus 2' (September 30)
29 years after they were defeated by Max, Dani, Allison and Binx, three wicked witches are returning to Salem. The Sanderson sisters are resurrected and ready for revenge in this haunting sequel to the 1993 cult classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. "Hocus Pocus 2" premieres September 30, exclusively on Disney+.
"Hocus Pocus 2," streaming September 21
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' (new episodes streaming weekly)
Jennifer Walters is a super attorney, and a 6-foot-7-inch super-powered hulk. Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo star in this new Marvel comedy series, which has new episodes streaming weekly on Disney+.
"She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," now streaming
Here's everything coming to Disney+ in September:
September 1
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 3 *Disney+ Original
September 2
Al Davis VS. The NFL
Dickie V
Elway to Marino
Nature Boy
Run Ricky Run
Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
The Band That Wouldn't Die
The Two Bills
Year of the Scab
September 7
Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
Europe from Above (S3 & S4)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307 "Camp Prom" *Disney+ Original
Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
September 8 - Disney+ Day
Cars on the Road: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances (Special Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming *Disney+ Original
Frozen (Sing-Along)
Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
Growing Up: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Pinocchio (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Remembering (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 4 *Disney+ Original
Thor: Love and Thunder
Tierra Incognita: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Welcome to the Club: A New Short From The Simpsons (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
September 9
United Sharks of America
September 14
First Alaskans (S1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 308 "Let It Go" *Disney+ Original
In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
Short Circuit: Episode 206 "Reflect" *Disney+ Original
September 15
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 5 *Disney+ Original
September 16
Coco (Sing-Along)
Mija (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
The Art of Racing in the Rain
September 19
Dancing with the Stars: Season 31 Premiere (Live) *Disney+ Original
September 21
Andor: 3-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-3 *Disney+ Original
Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
Super/Natural: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
September 22
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 6 *Disney+ Original
September 23
Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
Spies in Disguise
The Call of the Wild
September 26
Dancing with the Stars: Episode 2 (Live) *Disney+ Original
September 28
Andor: Episode 4 *Disney+ Original
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Premiere - Episode 201 "Ice Breaker" *Disney+ Original
September 29
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 7 *Disney+ Original
September 30
Hocus Pocus 2 (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
Under Wraps 2
