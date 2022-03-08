Best movies and TV to stream this week: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel Studios

With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and so many other streaming platforms, there's no shortage of options when you're searching for what to watch this week. But knowing where to find a great new TV show or movie can feel overwhelming, especially given all the hot new titles like "Thor: Love and Thunder" that came out this week alone.

To help you stop scrolling and start streaming, Essentials has rounded up some of the best series and movies to watch this week, including brand-new TV shows and big-box-office films you might have missed in theaters.

Here's our roundup of the best TV shows and movies to stream this week

From Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" series to the newest "Thor" movie, we've got your watch list covered this week.

'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Marvel Studios

Celebrate Disney+ Day with Thor this year. When Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) begins, well, butchering gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) team up to stop him. "Thor: Love and Thunder" is now streaming on Disney+.

"Thor: Love and Thunder," now streaming on Disney+

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Amazon Studios

More than 20 years after the first chapter of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy premiered, fans are getting a prequel. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" explores the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." This long-awaited fantasy series is now streaming.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," now streaming on Prime Video

'The Good Fight' (Season 6)

Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

The first scripted original series for CBS All Access -- now known as Paramount+ -- is coming to a close after six seasons. A spinoff and standalone sequel to "The Good Wife," the dramedy follows a prominent lawyer (played by Christine Baranski) struggling to piece her career back together in the wake of a financial scam that ruined her family's reputation. "The Good Fight" Season 6 is now streaming on Paramount+.

"The Good Fight" Season 6, now streaming on Paramount+

'Wedding Season'

Luke Varley/Disney+

No, not the Netflix movie that dropped last month.

When Stefan objects in the middle of Katie's wedding, he expects a whirlwind romance to follow. Instead, eight people wind up dead, and Stefan finds himself in the center of a murder investigation. Hulu's genre-bending whodunnit series is out now.

"Wedding Season," now streaming on Hulu

'Ink Master'

Paramount Network

Tattoo artists from across the country compete in technical and creative challenges for a $250,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked Magazine. This season, competitors from years past return to the show to compete for the title of "Ink Master."

This unique reality competition series is back for Season 14, now exclusively on Paramount+.

"Ink Master," now streaming on Paramount+

'Nope' (Now available to rent on Amazon)

Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster follows two siblings struggling to run their family's horse ranch in Southern California. When the pair discovers a UFO lurking just above their land, a dangerous opportunity presents itself. Starring "Get Out" actor Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun from "The Walking Dead" and former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer, "Nope" is now available to rent through Prime Video.

"Nope," $20 on Amazon

'The Patient'



FX

A serial killer holds his therapist hostage until he helps him curb his homicidal urges. Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson star in this thrilling new FX miniseries about a very peculiar doctor-patient relationship. "The Patient" is now streaming on Hulu.

"The Patient," now streaming on Hulu

'Samaritan'

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Amazon Studios

A child discovers that his reclusive next door neighbor is a superhero in hiding. Sylvester Stallone stars alongside "Euphoria" actor Javon "Wanna" Walton in this gritty new action movie, now streaming on Prime Video.

"Samaritan," now streaming on Prime Video

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' (Season 3)

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. New episodes of this beloved animated "Star Trek" spin-off series are now streaming weekly.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, now streaming on Paramount+

'Welcome to Wrexham'

FX

Two Hollywood stars are turning "Ted Lasso" into reality. "Welcome to Wrexham" charts "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor Rob McElhenney and "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds' journey across the pond to invest millions in rehabilitating the Wrexham Dragons, a struggling Welsh football (AKA soccer) team. New episodes of this heartwarming unscripted documentary series are streaming weekly on Hulu.

"Welcome to Wrexham," now streaming on Hulu

'House of the Dragon'

Ollie Upton / HBO

This long-awaited "Game of Thrones" spin-off series takes place 200 years before the events of the original series, and follows House Targaryen's bloody reign. Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke star in this "Game of Thrones" prequel, now streaming on HBO Max.

"House of the Dragon," now streaming on HBO Max

'Orphan: First Kill'



Steve Ackerman/Paramount Pictures

More than 10 years since the twisted horror film "Orphan" made its chilling debut, Esther returns in a highly anticipated prequel. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in "Orphan: First Kill," playing in select theaters and streaming on Paramount+.

"Orphan: First Kill," now streaming on Paramount+

'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law'

Marvel Studios

Jennifer Walters is a super attorney, and a 6-foot-7-inch super-powered hulk. Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo star in this new Marvel comedy series, now streaming on Disney+.

"She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," now streaming on Disney+

'A League of Their Own'

Anne Marie Fox / Amazon Studios

Set in 1943, "A League of Their Own" follows a group of female athletes playing for the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The series stars Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams and D'Arcy Carden. All episodes of Amazon Prime Video's series adaptation of this cult classic 1992 film are now streaming on Prime Video.

"A League of Their Own," now streaming on Prime Video

'Secret Headquarters'

Hopper Stone/Paramount Pictures

After discovering a high-tech secret headquarters for a superhero, Charlie (played by "The Adam Project" actor Walker Scobell) starts to question what his withdrawn dad (played by Owen Wilson) does for work. This action-packed superhero movie also stars Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, Abby James Witherspoon and Michael Peña.

"Secret Headquarters," now streaming on Paramount+

'Never Have I Ever'

Courtesy of Netflix

Mindy Kaling's hit teen comedy is back for a third season, and things are only heating up. With the debut of "Daxton" out of the way, Devi is excited to finally be in a relationship. But the high schooler is shocked to learn that first love won't solve all her problems. Season 3 of "Never Have I Ever" is out now on Netflix.

"Never Have I Ever," now streaming on Netflix

'Prey'

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

This "Predator" prequel takes place 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation. "Prey" follows Naru, a fierce young warrior who hunts to live. When she encounters a predator who lives to hunt, Naru will do whatever it takes to protect her people. Amber Midthunder stars alongside a cast which includes many Native American and First Nation actors. "Prey" will be the first ever feature-length film to stream with Comanche subtitles.

"Prey," now streaming on Hulu

'Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head'

Following the success of Beavis and Butt-Head's return in "Beavis & Butthead Do The Universe," the boys are back in an all new season of the iconically crass cartoon.

"Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head," now streaming on Paramount+

'Reservation Dogs'

FX

This critically acclaimed comedy series comes from the minds of Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. "Reservation Dogs" follows a tight knit group of indigenous teens who are willing to do (almost) anything to get to the dreamy faraway land of California.

"Reservation Dogs," now streaming on Hulu

'Honor Society'

Michael Courtney/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Honor is in her senior year of high school and focused solely on getting into Harvard. When her guidance counselor suggests another student might be getting recommended for admission over her, Honor enacts a plan to sabotage her competition. Angourie Rice stars opposite "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo in this new romantic comedy, now streaming on Paramount+.

"Honor Society," now streaming on Paramount+

'Paper Girls'

Anjali Pinto / Amazon Studios

Four paper girls accidentally time travel from 1988 to 2019 and find themselves caught in the crossfire between warring groups of time-travelers. To find their way home, the girls need help from the only people they know they can trust: their future selves.

Ali Wong stars in this thrilling new sci-fi series, based on the best-selling graphic novel "Paper Girls."

"Paper Girls," now streaming on Prime Video

'Trying'



Apple TV+

When Nikki and Jason face fertility issues, they decide to explore adoption. But with their chaotic lives and quirky families, they might not be the ideal candidates. Season 3 of this heartwarming British comedy about the triumphs and pitfalls of parenthood is now streaming on Apple TV+.

"Trying," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Don't Make Me Go'

Amazon Studios

After being diagnosed with a terminal illness, a single father drags his teenage daughter on a cross-country road trip with the hope of reuniting her with her estranged mother. This heartwarming film, starring John Cho and Mia Isaac, is now streaming on Prime Video.

"Don't Make Me Go," now streaming on Prime Video

'The Challenge: USA'

Laura Barisonzi/Paramount+

The newest spinoff of "The Challenge" features contestants from "The Amazing Race," "Big Brother," "Love Island," and "Survivor." On top of the standard $500,000, this year's prize includes a spot on "The Challenge: World Championship," another new series spinoff set to stream on Paramount+.

(Interested in more shows like this one? Check out the best competition reality TV on Paramount+ in 2022.)

"The Challenge: USA," now streaming on Paramount+

'Loot'

Apple TV+

When billionaire Molly Novak (played by Maya Rudolph) is betrayed by her husband, she begins a public spiral towards rock bottom. But when Molly discovers she has a charity foundation in her name, she decides to focus on giving back, rather than giving up. Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon and Mj Rodriguez also star in this lighthearted comedy series, now streaming on Apple TV+.

"Loot," now streaming on Apple TV+

'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Dana Hawley/Amazon Studios

Isabel "Belly" Conklin's family spends every summer at her mom's lifelong friend Susannah's beach house. But this summer is different. At sixteen, Belly isn't a kid anymore. And Susannah's handsome teenage sons, Conrad and Jeremiah, have definitely noticed.

From the author of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," this new coming-of-age romance has already been renewed for a Season 2.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty," now streaming on Prime Video

'Jerry & Marge Go Large'

Jake Giles Netter/Paramount+

Inspired by real events, "Jerry & Marge Go Large" tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this wacky PG-13 comedy.

"Jerry & Marge Go Large," now streaming on Paramount+

'Cha Cha Real Smooth'

Apple TV+

Recent college grad Andrew is living with his parents, feeling aimless and working as a professional party starter for bar and bat mitzvahs. But when he strikes up a friendship with a mom and her autistic daughter, he begins to understand what he wants his future to look like. Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson in this unique dramedy, which brought home the Audience Award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

"Cha Cha Real Smooth," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Ms. Marvel'

Marvel Studios

Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan is living an average teenage life in Jersey City. She loves video games, writing fanfiction and superheroes -- especially Captain Marvel. But fantasy and reality begin to blur when Kamala gets superpowers of her own. Starring newcomer Iman Vellani, this MCU miniseries is now streaming on Disney+.

"Ms. Marvel," now streaming on Disney+

'Fire Island'

Photo by Jeong Park/Searchlight

This retelling of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" follows a group of queer best friends as they set out on their annual trip to Fire Island. Joel Kim Booster stars alongside Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora and James Scully in this tender rom-com, now streaming on Hulu.

"Fire Island," now streaming on Hulu

'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Lucasfilm

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin-turned-Vader in the newest "Star Wars" prequel series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The show picks up 10 years after Obi-Wan's apprentice turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader. Still grappling with the fallout from his friend's betrayal, the Jedi Master is living in exile on Tatooine while keeping a distant but watchful eye on young Luke Skywalker.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi," now streaming on Disney+

'The Lost City'

Paramount Pictures

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in this fun, flirty adventure flick, which opened in March at No. 1 at the domestic box office. "The Lost City" casts Bullock as a reclusive romance novelist, Tatum as her longtime cover model -- and a delightful Daniel Radcliffe as the treasure-hunting billionaire who kidnaps her.

"The Lost City," now streaming on Paramount+

More great shows you should be streaming

Looking for more recommendations for what to watch this weekend? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Paramount+, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more this month. Or learn more about the best Hulu original shows you can stream right now, and find some family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions.

