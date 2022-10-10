Today's best early Black Friday deal: The Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off at Amazon and Walmart now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, here's your chance: Both sizes of the just-released-last-month Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm and 45mm) are now being discounted $50 at Amazon and Walmart. Here's what you need to know to get this deal.

Top product in this article:

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $223 (reduced from $249)

The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't the only big early Black Friday deal you can snag today. Amazon has a $26-off deal on the newly released Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($223). The best deal at Amazon's Early Prime Access Sale (now through Oct. 12) is this gift card free money deal: Buy $50 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 Amazon credit. (Enter code NEWGC2022 at checkout. New Amazon gift card customers only. Terms and conditions apply; see site for details.)

Walmart is offering the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (128 GB) for $599 (save $150), the 75-inch Sony Bravia XR 4K TV for $1,299 (save $1,700), the 15.6-inch Gateway Intel i3 Ultra Slim Notebook and carrying case for $179 (save $266) and the 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 tablet $229 (save $100).

Ahead, learn more about the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2nd generation.

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women's health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman's monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors. The GPS model starts at $349, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (41mm), $499

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (45mm), $529

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation

Apple

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent's iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It's a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.

The new Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the last generation. The display is 30% larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100% recycled aluminum.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular (additional fees from your wireless carrier will apply). It's available for purchase on Amazon now.

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $279

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (40mm), $299

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (44mm), $329

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple

The 49mm Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The new wearable is the only Apple Watch to feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, GPS + Cellular (49mm), $799

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case got a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help you better keep track of and find you AirPods case.

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 are also on sale at Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $223 (reduced from $249)

More Apple tech to gift this holiday

These Apple gifts won't fit in a stocking, but they're sure to wow under the Christmas tree this year.

Apple AirPods Max



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening and are compatible with Siri.

They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver.

Apple AirPods Max, $479 (regularly $549)

Apple iPad 9

Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($129) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $269 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Pro 5: Save up to $150

Apple

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB), $599 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $829 (reduced from $899)

14" MacBook Pro: Save $400

Amazon

A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,599 (regularly $1,999)

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,099 (regularly $2,499)

16" MacBook Pro: Save $400

Apple

Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,099 (regularly $2,499)

13.6" MacBook Air (2022): Save $150

Apple via Amazon

Save $100 on the new-for-2022 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. The laptop features a 13.6-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a backlit keyboard. Designed for portability, it weighs just 2.7 pounds and lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge thanks to the Apple M2 chip.

13.6" MacBook Air (2022 model, 8GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,199)

