"The Handmaid's Tale," "Wedding Season" and more: What's new on Hulu in September 2022

HULU

Autumn is known as a time of of abundance, from sales at major retailers to the 2022 fall network TV lineup. This September, Hulu is honoring the season with with tons of titles, new and old, coming to the platform. "The Handmaid's Tale" returns for its fifth -- and perhaps final -- season. "The Kardashians" are back, and a new murder mystery series is coming your way.

Keep reading to check out our top picks for what's new on Hulu in September 2022.

How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu's most basic, ad-supported plan costs $7 monthly, while its ad-free counterpart costs $13 monthly. The price of Hulu + Live TV, which also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, starts at $70 a month, but for an extra $6, you can get the Hulu + Live TV ad-free plan. If you're a new user, you can also try any tier of the platform free for 30 days.

Here are some of our favorite new titles coming to Hulu this month:

'Wedding Season' (September 8)

Luke Varley/Disney+

No, not the Netflix movie that dropped last month.

When Stefan objects in the middle of Katie's wedding, he expects a whirlwind romance to follow. Instead, eight people wind up dead, and Stefan finds himself in the center of a murder investigation. Hulu's genre-bending whodunnit series premieres September 8.

"Wedding Season," streaming September 8

'The Handmaid's Tale' (September 14)

Hulu

In Gilead, a theocracy consisting of much of the former United States, patriarchy rules and women are barred from owning property, making their own decisions or even reading. Elisabeth Moss stars as one of the few fertile individuals left in a totalitarian society obsessed with producing children in this adaptation of the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood.

Following a brutal cliffhanger, Season 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale" premieres September 14 with two new episodes.

"The Handmaid's Tale" Seasons 5, streaming September 14

'The Kardashians' (Season 2, September 22)

Hulu

Reality TV's favorite family is back for Season 2 of their streaming-exclusive show. With Kris, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé at the executive-producing helm, "The Kardashians" provides an intimate look into the Kardashian-Jenner clan's lives.

The new season will cover Kourtney and Travis' wedding, Kim's Variety interview controversy, new additions to the family and much more. "The Kardashians" second season premieres September 22.

"The Kardashians" Season 2, streaming September 22

What's new on Hulu this month:

September 1

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (FYI)

Alone: An Inside Look: Complete Season 1 (History)

America's Book Of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 3 (History)

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 2 - 4 (History)

American Ripper: Complete Season 1 (History)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 15 (History)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 16 (History)

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1 (History)

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1, 8 & 9 (History)

Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond The Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond The Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Biography: KISStory: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Blood-C: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Bloods: Season 2B (Sky)

Born This Way: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal: Complete Season 1 (Crime & Investigation)

The Cars That Built the World: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Cars that Made America: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Catering Wars: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

City Confidential: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Counting Cars: Complete Season 2 (History)

Court Cam: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Court Cam: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Court Cam: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Crime 360: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Dance Moms Miami: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1 (History)

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Divided States: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Dog The Bounty Hunter: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Engineering That Built the World: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Extreme Moms: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Extreme Paranormal: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Fit to Fat to Fit: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Fix This Yard: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Flip This House: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Flip This House: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Flip Wars: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Food Porn: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1 - 3 (History)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S1 (History)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S2 (History)

Found: Complete Season 1 (History)

Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood: Complete Season 1 (History)

Gangsters: America's Most Evil: Complete Season 1 (History)

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Gigantes de Mexico: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Glam Masters: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Going Si-ral: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Gungrave: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Haunted History: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Haunting Of: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

Hispanic Heroes: Complete Season 1 (History)

Hoarders: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

How Playboy Changed the World: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Complete Season 1 (History)

Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1 - 3 (History)

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 53-148 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 80-148 (SUBBED) (Viz)

I Dated a Psycho: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

I Love You...But I Lied: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

I Survived: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

I Survived: Complete Season 2 (LMN)

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 1 (History)

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 2 (History)

Jamie & Doug's NYC Date Night: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Jep & Jessica: Growing The Dynasty: Complete Season 1 (History)

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kingpin: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Late Nite Chef Fight: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Machines That Built The World: Complete Season 1 (History)

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1 - 4 & 7 - 9 (Lifetime)

Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Married At First Sight: Honeymoon Island: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Second Chances: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Married Life Diaries: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen: Complete Season 1 (History)

Midnight Feast: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Mobsters: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1 - 5 (History)

Mushi-shi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Obsessed: Complete Season 1 (History)

Ozzy and Jack's World Detour: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Panic 9-1-1: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (A&E)

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 2, 11, 13 & 14 (History)

The Rap Game: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Sell This House: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Space Dandy: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Steins; Gate: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 10 (History)

Taking the Stand S1 (History)

The Titans That Built The World: Complete Season 1 (History)

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Tiny House Nation: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Toys That Built The World: Complete Season 1 (History)

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 1 (History)

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 2 (History)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 3 (History)

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

World Food Championships: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A La Mala (2015)

About Last Night (1986)

The American (2010)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

American Rapstar (2020)

Anaconda (1997)

Anais in Love (2021)

Bad Girls (1994)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big (1988)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Diggers (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Fight Club (1999)

The Fisher King (1991)

Get Smart (2008)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

He Got Game (1998)

High-rise (2015)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hook (1991)

Hope Floats (1998)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

I Do...Until I Don't (2017)

Jessabelle (2014)

Kazaam (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maverick (1994)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Multiplicity (1996)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Open Water (2004)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

Robot And Frank (2012)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Short Circuit (1986)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

The Social Network (2010)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Stripes (1981)

Tell It to the Bees (2018)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Tigerland (2000)

True Lies (1994)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Unplugging (2021)

Van Helsing (2004)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

Won't Back Down (2012)

Year One (2009)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

September 2

Cuttputlli (2022) (Hulu Original)

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Lupin III: The First (2019)

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)

White Snake (2019)

September 3

Active Measures (2018)

September 4

Stratton (2017)

September 5

You're Not You (2014)

September 6

Petite Maman (2021)

September 7

Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Cove (2009)

Racing Extinction (2015)

September 8

Wedding Season: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Among the Shadows (2019)

Half Magic (2018)

September 9

Wild Horses (2015)

September 10

Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Last Victim (2022)

September 11

In Dubious Battle (2016)

Dirty Weekend (2015)

September 12

Monarch: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Grand Seduction (2013)

September 13

Around the Globe in 80 Days (2021)

September 14

The Handmaid's Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Come Up: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Higher Power (2018)

The Last Duel (2021)

September 15

2 Days In New York (2012)

Alan Partridge (2013)

Cosmos (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It A Year (2013)

Lost Girls (2022)

Love, Simon (2018)

The Mandela Effect (2019)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Red Dog (2019)

The Rest of Us (2019)

This Mountain Life (2018)

September 16

Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere (FX)

I Think We're Alone Now (2018)

September 19

Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

September 20

Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)

September 21

The Resident: Season 6 Premiere (Fox)

September 22

The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Abbott Elementary: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Big Sky: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 10 Premiere (ABC)

Home Economics: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

The Masked Singer: Season 8 Premiere (Fox)

Spy x Family: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

September 23

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)

September 24

Shark Tank: Season 14 Premiere (ABC)

Dinner in America (2020)

September 26

Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bob's Burgers: Season 13 Premiere (Fox)

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Series Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere (Fox)

The Great North: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere (Fox)

A Chiara (2021)

September 27

Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx/Hulu Original)

September 28

The D'Amelio Show: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere (ABC)

September 30

Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Call Me Kat: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Hell's Kitchen: Season 21 Premiere (Fox)

Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Hulu subscription: $7 and up monthly

'Prey'

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

This "Predator" prequel takes place 300 years in the past, in the Comanche Nation. "Prey" follows Naru, a fierce young warrior who hunts to live. When she encounters a predator who lives to hunt, Naru will do whatever it takes to protect her people.

"Prey" is the first ever feature-length film to stream with Comanche subtitles. The latest addition to the "Predator" franchise is now streaming on Hulu.

"Prey," now streaming

'The Dropout'

Michael Desmond/Hulu

"The Dropout," tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and how the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lost everything. Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews star in this twisted series, out now on Hulu.

"The Dropout," now streaming on Hulu

'The Bob's Burgers Movie'

20th Century Studios

Bob and Linda are left reeling after a sinkhole spoils summer plans for the business. Meanwhile Louise sets off to solve a mystery with Tina and Gene in tow. This refreshingly fun summer flick is now streaming on Hulu.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie," now streaming

'Reservation Dogs'

FX

This critically acclaimed comedy series comes from the minds of Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. "Reservation Dogs" follows a tight-knit group of indigenous teens willing to do (almost) anything to get to the dreamy faraway land of California.

"Reservation Dogs," now streaming

'Fresh'

Searchlight Pictures

Noa is just a relatable girl dealing with a relatable issue: She's tired of the dating game and especially sick of all the apps. So when the refreshingly charming Steve approaches her at a grocery store, the pair swiftly heads down what appears to be a rom-com road. But Steve has a few unappetizing secrets that could change everything. Starring "Normal People" actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and "Pam & Tommy" co-star Sebastian Stan, "Fresh" is out now on Hulu.

"Fresh," now streaming on Hulu

'The Princess'

imon Varsano/20th Century Studios

Joey King stars as a damsel very much not in distress in Hulu's anti-fairytale film. When a princess refuses to go through with her arranged marriage, bloodshed ensues. This royally entertaining action film is now streaming.

"The Princess," now streaming

'Life & Beth'

Scott McDermott/Hulu

Beth is successful in her career, in love and in her life, or so it seems. But when a sudden incident causes her to reflect on her past, Beth begins to question everything about her life and happiness. "Life & Beth" is written, directed, executive-produced and headlined by comedian Amy Schumer.

"Life & Beth," now streaming on Hulu

Save $300 on Samsung's 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The 1-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $40



Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)

2022 Chromecast with Google TV: $40



Amazon

For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $40 (reduced from $50)

