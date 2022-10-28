CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Burrow

The holidays are right around the corner. That means plenty of guests visiting your home. Instead of having them sleep on an uncomfortable air mattress, consider an upgrade to a brand new sofa bed.

We found the best sofa beds in 2022, plus sofa bed deals ahead of Black Friday. Shop our selection of modern and comfortable sofa beds that not only look good, but will give any overnight guest a good night's sleep.

A springy, lumpy sofa bed can put a damper on any guest's visit. If you're expecting company, upgrade their stay with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable. We know sofas can be expensive. That's why we found stylish sofa beds that fit a wide variety of budgets, including top-rated sofa beds on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Unlike sleeper sofas, which typically have hidden, built-in mattresses, sofa beds and futons lay flat to form a bed. Because some people use the terms interchangeably, we've included some top-rated sleeper sofas here as well. All of the included sofa beds and sleeper sofas have at least a four-star rating.

Keep reading to shop the best sofa beds in 2022 and discover early Black Friday sofa bed deals.

Joss & Main Lourenco 77'' upholstered sleeper sofa

Joss & Main

This sleeper sofa comes in 44 different fabric options. The sofa seats two.

It can fold out into a queen bed, topped with an included queen mattress.

Joss & Main Lourenco 77'' upholstered sleeper sofa, $950 (reduced from $1,350)

Burrow 85" Arch Nomad Sleeper

Burrow

This 4.5 star-rated sofa bed from Burrow is a great option for anyone with frequent house guests. The Burrow Arch Nomad Sleeper is stain-resistant and comes with a sleep kit that includes a memory foam topper, fitted sheet, flat sheet, quilted blanket, pillow and eye mask.

Want to customize your sofa style? Choose from five colors, six leg finishes and three arm styles.

Burrow 85" Arch Nomad Sleeper, $1,890

Denver 86" trundle sleeper sofa

Anthropologie

Choose from 14 colors and three fabrics in this classic trundle sleeper sofa from Anthropologie.

The made-to-order couch comes with two throw pillows.

Denver 86" trundle sleeper sofa, $2,698 and up

Ollie 82" futon sofa bed



Wayfair

This 4.6-star-rated futon sofa bed is roughly the size of a standard mattress when laid flat. The furniture piece is available in five colors, including green velvet.

"Love this couch," raved a Wayfair customer. "Easy to put together, literally took three steps. Lots of space for lounging. Can comfortably hold 3 people. Beautiful green color. So happy with my buy!"

Ollie 82" futon sofa bed, $330 (regularly $445)

Queer Eye Liam 79" futon

Walmart

Who said futons only belong in dorm rooms? This grey linen option from Queer Eye passes as a regular couch.

Measuring 79-inches-long and 33-inches-deep, it easily converts between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions.

Queer Eye Liam 79" futon, $354 (regularly $480)

AllModern 79.5" Elsmere sleeper sofa bed



AllModern

How cool is this ultra-modern sofa bed? It has a solid wood frame and a bolster pillow with genuine leather straps.

This sofa bed fits twin XL sheets. Just remove the back cushions to transform it into a bed.

AllModern 79.5" Els sleeper sofa bed, $1,140 (regularly $1,200)

Morden Fort 91" velvet reversible sectional sofa bed



Amazon

If you're looking for a sectional that turns into a bed, check out this velvet sofa bed available in gray or beige. As a nice bonus, the lounge cushion lifts up to reveal a hidden storage compartment.

"The storage compartment is so convenient for throw blankets and pillows for when company stays over," wrote a reviewer. "My husband and I lay comfortably [on the sofa] and have even fallen asleep on it while watching TV."

Morden Fort 91" velvet reversible sectional sofa bed, $845 after coupon (reduced from $889)

Velvet square arm 83.86" sofa bed



Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," says one satisfied Wayfair reviewer about this green sleeper sofa. "It's comfortable and firm (so doesn't dint)."

Velvet square arm sofa bed, $550 (reduced from $680)

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise

Wayfair

Okay, it's not a sofa bed (it's just a sofa), but this on-sale sectional by Grayleigh is large enough to sleep two guests comfortably.

The massive sofa has the look of a more upscale couch (think Restoration Hardware), but at less than half the price. It features pillow seat tops and seats three. Don't worry about its light color -- the fabric is moisture-repellent and stain-resistant.

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise (141'' x 47'' x 38'' high), $2,800 (reduced from $3,396)

