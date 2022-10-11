The best early Black Friday deals at Wayfair: furniture, kitchen and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

KitchenAid via Wayfair

Wayfair's early Black Friday deals are here. The retailer is currently offering savings on furniture, kitchen appliances and more. When you shop Wayfair's deals ahead of Black Friday, you'll save big on products from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Vitamix and more.

Keep reading to discover top-rated finds you can shop right now.

Top products in this article

Cuisinart pressure cooker (6 qt), $95 (reduced from $220)

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer, $350 (reduced from $450)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $212 (reduced $460)

You don't need to wait until Nov. 25 to score great Black Friday deals at Wayfair. The retailer is slashing products on tons of home essentials right now. Score early deals on small kitchen appliances from top-rated brands like Cuisinart or KitchenAid, or spruce up your home with a new rug or sofa.

Keep reading to find the best early Black Friday deals from Wayfair. And don't forget to head to Wayfair on Oct. 26 and 27 for even more discounts ahead of Black Friday at the retailer's major fall deals event, the Way Day sale.

Cuisinart pressure cooker: $106

Wayfair

This top-rated Cuisinart pressure cooker makes dinner a breeze, It comes with multiple cooking modes including low pressure, high pressure, browning, simmer, saute and keep warm.

It is dishwasher safe and features a non-stick coating for easy cleanup.

Cuisinart pressure cooker (6 qt), $106 (reduced from $220)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer: $45

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying, but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer.

It's the perfect size for a one or two person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $45 (reduced from $50)

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer: $350

Wayfair

The KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10 speed slide control. The kitchen device comes with a pouring shield, flat beater, dough hook and whisk attachments.

Right now, you can save $100 on this highly-rated mixer at Wayfair.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer, $350 (reduced from $450)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $350

Vitamix Store via Amazon

The Vitamin Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbusters. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades.

The blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $350 (reduced from $450)

Sand and Stable Robert armoire: $330



Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in every room in their house with many sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It is on sale right now at Wayfair for 62% off.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $330 (reduced from $875)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $233

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra shelf and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired wide rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space. It features a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other.

You can easily roll this furniture piece around your kitchen while you're prepping a large dinner, making it a great early Black Friday purchase to snag before Thanksgiving.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $233 (reduced $460)

Pullman tall tray top end table: $100

Wayfair

This rustic end table includes a square tray table top as well as a lower shelf for extra storage. The tray top prevents items from slipping off, and gives the end table a unique look. This piece can be used as a living room end table or a nightstand for your bedroom.

The table comes in two base colors; gold and black. There are four top colors to choose from.

Pullman tall tray top end table, $100 (reduced from $245)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress: $366 and up

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology so that you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

The best part is you can save up to 67% on a new mattress now at Wayfair.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $366 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (full), $480 (reduced from $1,099)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $540 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $660 (reduced from $1,499)

East Urban Home velvet square arm sofa bed: $600

Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," said one satisfied Wayfair reviewer about this green sleeper sofa. "It's comfortable and firm."

Although it's no longer on sale, it's still a great buy.

East Urban Home velvet square arm sofa bed, $600

Not the right sofa for you? Check out our picks for the best sofa beds in 2022 at Wayfair, Amazon and more

Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea wide symmetrical modular corner sectional: $3,100

Wayfair

After "Bachelor" stars Sean and Catherine Lowe commissioned a pit-like sofa, their Instagram followers wanted one of their own. Now the duo sells this pit sofa at Wayfair in three colors.

The medium-firm couch is ideal for movie night (or for watching reality TV). Seats up to six comfortably.

Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea wide symmetrical modular corner sectional, $3,100 (reduced from $3,700)

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise: $2,860

Wayfair

This sectional by Grayleigh has the look of a more upscale couch (think Restoration Hardware), but at less than half the price. It features pillow seat tops and seats three.

Don't worry about its light color -- the fabric is moisture-repellent and stain-resistant.

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise (141'' x 47'' x 38'' high), $2,860 (reduced from $3,396)

Zipcode Design Algona twin wide tufted back convertible sofa: $335

Wayfair

This midcentury-style futon comes in two linen-blend fabric colors. Lay it flat to turn it into a twin bed.

It even has pockets on each side for remotes, phones and magazines.

Zipcode Design 68.9'' Algona twin wide tufted back convertible sofa, $335 (reduced from $390)

Wade Logan Pancoast stainless steel daybed: $220

Wayfair

This daybed has a stainless steel frame. You can use it as a sofa, lounger and bed. It makes a great piece of furniture for a dorm room too. You can store it flat under a bed when it's not in use.

Find this futon in two colors.

Wade Logan 39.37" Pancoast stainless steel daybed, $220 (reduced from $263)

Corum abstract area rug: $59 and up

Wayfair

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes and 11 sizes.

Choose from eight colors.

Corum abstract area rug, $59 and up (reduced from $120)

Mercedes Chevron area rug: $74 and up

Wayfair

Pictured above in a nursery, this boho, medium-pile area rug with braided tassels would look just as nice in a teen's room, a grown-up's bedroom or whatever other space you have in mind. Find it in six rectangular and runner sizes.

Available in pink, blue, orange and gold.

Mercedes Chevron area rug, $74 and up (reduced from $221)

