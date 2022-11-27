Shop the best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We've found the best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals. The versatile kitchen gadget is a must-have for prepping Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah feasts. Plus, an Instant Pot makes an excellent gift for friends and family, no matter their level of cooking expertise.

Keep reading to discover the best Cyber Monday deals on Instant Pots.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (reduced from $130)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $170 (reduced from $280)

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $128 with coupon (regularly $230)

Instant Pots are a relatively hands-off way to throw together snacks and meals in minutes. The kitchen appliance is versatile enough to make soups, stews and yogurt, roast meats, air fryer frozen items and even bake delicious desserts and breads.

If you've been waiting for a deal on an Instant Pot model, now is a great time to buy one. We've found the best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals that you can shop right now. Browse our wide variety of on-sale Instant Pot models, including traditional Instant Pots, Instant Pot air fryers and even an Instant Pot coffee and espresso maker.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. You get two other tricks, too: a sterilizer; and, a sous-vide function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature.

The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (reduced from $130)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $119 with coupon (reduced from $200)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer

Instant Pot via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save money on this higher-end Instant Pot model.

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.) This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $170 (reduced from $280)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous-vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover (to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop).

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart), $119 (reduced from $190)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

This Baby Yoda- or Grogu-themed Star Wars Instant Pot Duo is on sale right now on Amazon. The deal brings the model's $116 price tag down to $99.

Four other Star Wars themes are available on Amazon, and while none of the others are marked as on sale, they're basically going for $100 each, too. The one exception: The BB-8 Instant Pot Duo Mini. It's listed right now on Amazon for $80. But note: The BB-8 model is a 3-quart model (hence, why it's an Instant Pot Duo Mini). The Baby Yoda and/or Grogu version, known as Little Bounty, is a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart), $99 (reduced from $116)

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $168 (regularly $270)

Instant Pot dual pod plus

Instant Pot via Amazon

Did you know that Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker? Now you do! The 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus is on sale now.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $128 (regularly $230)

