The best 75-inch TVs in 2023: Sony Bravia XR, Samsung's 'The Frame,' more

Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of 2023 (according to reviewers) from top brands such as Samsung, Sony, Amazon Fire and more.

The best part? Many of these top-rated 75-inch TVs are on sale now, including the bestselling 2022 Samsung "The Frame" smart TV.

Most popular TV with our readers: 75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2022), $2,397 (reduced from $2,999)

Top-rated Amazon TV on a budget: 75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

Sony TV with exclusive PS5 features: 77" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $2,998 (reduced from $3,500)

If you love to host movie nights or big game-day gatherings, a 75-inch TV might be the size for you. 75-inch TVs are large enough to allow everyone to get a clear view of the action, even if they're sitting further away.

Samsung's recommended viewing distance for 75-inch TVs is 7.5 feet. If you're sitting closer to the television than that, you may want to size down. Or, if you've got a larger living room where you sit further from the TV, you may want to go bigger -- most manufacturers now make TVs up to 85 inches. Check out our guides to the best 55-inch TVs and best 65-inch TVs for additional sizing options.

While some smaller TVs are still being made with HD resolution, just about every 75-inch TV will support 4K resolution or better. (Some top-rated 75-inch TVs can upscale to 8K resolution.) That's not the only upgrade you'll get over older TVs -- these updated models all feature offer stronger picture qualities and audio capabilities. Many of these TVs also support voice control, and have a smart TV interface.

Check out our top picks for the best 75-inch TVs of 2023 to find the one that best suits your TV needs.

The best 75-inch TVs

Check out the best 75-inch TVs based on consumer feedback and reviews.

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2022)

The 75-inch Samsung "The Frame" 2022 smart TV is $600 off right now at Walmart.

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). This means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2022), $2,397 (reduced from $2,999)



75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV (2021), $2,200 (reduced from $3,000)

77" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV



This TV is technically a bit larger that 75 inches, but still a solid option for shoppers looking within the size range. This 77-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

Have a PlayStation 5? This Sony-built TV features exclusive PS5 support features, including automatic HDR adjustment to gaming content. It also automatically switches to game mode when you play, which reduces lag to as low as 8.5 milliseconds.

77" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $2,998 (reduced from $3,500)

75" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution



If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

75" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $1,190 (regularly $1,400)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,050)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV

If 4K isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale content to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels.

These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100 percent color accuracy.

You can save $1,200 on this TV at Samsung now.

75" Samsung Neo smart 8K TV, $3,500 (reduced from $4,700)

75" Vizio Class M6 4K QLED smart TV



This 4K QLED smart TV can reproduce billions of high-contrast colors. It's also a solid choice for gamers: The TV's V-Gaming engine automatically optimizes Xbox and Playstation gameplay with smoother graphics, more responsive gaming and better 4K HDR picture quality. It works with Vizio voice remote, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

Vizio 75" Class M6 4K QLED smart TV, $680 (reduced from $850)

75" Hisense 4K smart Google TV

If you want a big TV with a small price tag, consider this 75-inch Hisense Google TV. The TV includes the Google TV operating system, which brings together movies, shows, live TV and other content from your favorite apps and streaming subscriptions into one centralized location. The TV features a 4K ultra-high-definition display for clear and crisp visuals.

75" Hisense 4K smart Google TV, $608 (regularly $680)

