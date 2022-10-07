Target Deal Days: The best deals at Target's early Black Friday sale, happening now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale isn't the only big sale to look forward to in October. Target is hosting a competing early Black Friday sale right before Amazon's event called Target Deal Days. During the major deals event, you'll find slashed prices on products from iRobot, Nespresso, Casper, KitchenAid and more.

Target's early Black Friday sale runs now, through October 8.

Top products in this article:

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $139 (reduced from $190)

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin cordless stick vacuum, $300 (reduced from $430)

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $300 (reduced from $400)

Target Deal Days is happening both in stores and online, with thousands of items on sale. Best of all, you don't need any kind of Target membership to shop.

More Target holiday deals info

Starting Oct. 6 and running through Dec. 24, Target is offering a holiday price match guarantee. That means purchases made during this timeframe qualify for a price adjustment, but only if the Target price goes lower any time on or before Dec. 24.

You can have your Target sale finds delivered to your door, or you can choose in-store pickup. Online orders will be ready for pickup in two hours or less.

Our favorite Target Deal Days picks

Check out some of today's Target sale highlights below.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus

Target

This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.

The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $139 (reduced from $190)

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin cordless stick vacuum

Target

Save over $100 on this lightweight, cordless stick vacuum from Dyson. It offers up to 40 minutes of run time and can clean both carpets and hardwood floors.

It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin cordless stick vacuum, $300 (reduced from $430)

iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum

iRobot via Target

This iRobot robot vacuum is on sale at Target during the retailer's early Black Friday deals.

The smart vacuum can be controlled remotely via smartphone. It learns your cleaning habits and offers custom cleaning schedules. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum, $195 (regularly $280)

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer

Target

This gorgeous KitchenAid stand mixer comes in four colors and has 10 speeds.

It comes with three attachments and a stainless steel bowl.

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $300 (reduced from $400)

SmileyWorld spooky graphic sweatshirt

Target

It's the perfect season for this on-sale spooky graphic sweatshirt.

Available in size XS through 3X.

SmileyWorld spooky graphic sweatshirt, $12 (regularly $20)

Carter's Just One You toddler 2-pack fleece-footed pajama

Target

Stock up on warm pajamas for your little one during Target's Deal Days.

These fleece-footed pajamas run from size 12M to 5T.

Carter's Just One You toddler 2-pack fleecefooted pajama, $11 (regularly $18)

Casper Original Hybrid mattress

Casper via Target

The Casper Original Hybrid mattress is on sale at Target during the retailer's massive pre-Black Friday deals event. Shop the sale to save 15% on all mattress sizes.

Learn more about one CBS Essentials writer's experience with a Casper mattress here.

Casper Original Hybrid mattress, $1,445 (regularly $1,695)

Casaluna heavyweight linen-blend duvet cover and pillow sham set

Casaluna via Target

Target has great deals on bedding essentials ahead of Black Friday. This Casaluna linen bedding set is 20% off right now.

Select from 13 colors.

Casaluna heavyweight linen-blend duvet cover and pillow sham set, $87 (regularly $109)

