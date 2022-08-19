The best women's fall jackets: Lululemon, Old Navy, Abercrombie & Fitch

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall is here, and with it comes cooler temperatures. If you're planning on stepping out to enjoy the season, you'll want a fall coat that looks stylish while keeping you warm.

Keep reading to check out our top picks for the best affordable women's jackets for fall 2022. Many are on clearance now.

Top products in this article:

Our favorite shacket for fall: Old Navy soft-brushed long utility shacket, $75

Our favorite faux leather jacket for fall: Abercrombie has & Fitch vegan leather moto jacket, $120

Our favorite puffer jacket for fall: Everlane ReNew Long Puffer, $198

Whether you're doing some back-to-school shopping, looking to refresh your work wardrobe before returning to the office or just hoping to stay warm in style this autumn, you don't need to spend an exorbitant amount to find a great fall jacket. Essentials has rounded up some of the trendiest, reviewer-loved coats for women this fall, all under $250.

No matter what style you like -- leather jackets, fleece or puffer jackets -- you'll find a stylish and affordable fall jacket for you ahead. Keep reading to check out the best budget-friendly women's jackets for fall from Everlane, Alo Yoga, Abercrombie and more. All are top-rated.

Old Navy soft-brushed long utility shacket

Old Navy

This on-trend shacket from Old Navy features a spread collar with a notched lapel and long drop-shoulder sleeves. With four convenient pockets, this piece makes a cozy, go-to layer for the early days of fall.

Old Navy soft-brushed long utility shacket, $75

Everlane Gathered Drape Trench



Everlane

The Gathered Drape Trench from Everlane features storm flaps, gathered detail at the shoulders and a high back slit. Available in three chic styles.

Everlane Gathered Drape Trench, $218

Abercrombie & Fitch vegan leather moto jacket: $102

Abercrombie & Fitch

This trendy faux leather moto jacket features classic biker details and a cropped fit. Score 15% off this sleek coat at Abercrombie & Fitch. Available in five fashionable fall colors.

"Love the look and feel of this jacket," a reviewer writes. "The quality is amazing, the zippers are smooth and the vegan leather looks expensive."

Abercrombie & Fitch vegan leather moto jacket, $120

The Jacket Maker Flashback brown leather biker jacket

The Jacket Maker

Looking for an affordable, real leather option for fall? This biker jacket from The Jacket Maker is available in five colors. Jackets from The Jacket Maker can be tailor-made to your measurements for a $50 fee.

"I have never had a jacket custom made for my measurements, so putting this on was a dream," one reviewer says. "Of course, the leather is wonderful too."

The Jacket Maker Flashback brown leather biker jacket, $250

Lululemon textured fleece coat: $149

Lululemon

This long fleece coat from Lululemon is water-resistant, windproof and super stylish for fall. Designed for an oversized fit, the coat features pockets and front snap closures.

Right now you can score this jacket for 50% off at Lululemon.

Lululemon textured fleece coat $149 (reduced from $298)

Alo Yoga sherpa varsity jacket

Alo Yoga

This stylish sherpa jacket by Alo Yoga features an oversized collar, drop-shoulder silhouette and French terry lining.

"I love the raised collar!" one reviewer raves. "Looks so chic. Oversized style is right on trend. I love Alo's chic sporty looks. This is one of them!"

Alo Yoga sherpa varsity jacket, $218

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer

Everlane

With a 4.5-star rating, this long puffer jacket from Everlane will keep you reliably warm in a flattering fashion. It features oversized button flap pockets and a covert drawstring waist.

Writes one reviewer: "Very pleased after receiving it, the jacket itself is so heavy and quality, but does not add too much weight after putting it on. So warm and solid in cold and windy days."

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer, $198

