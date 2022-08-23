The best men's fall jackets

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall is here, which means pumpkin spice lattes, gorgeous autumn leaves and cooler temperatures. If you haven't found that perfect men's fall jacket yet, we're here to help.

Keep reading to check out our top picks for the best affordable men's jackets for fall 2022. Many are on sale now.

Top products in this article:

Best light layer: Everlane ReNew fleece-lined heavyweight overshirt, $118

Best bomber jacket: Abercrombie bomber jacket, $45 (reduced from $120)

Best denim jacket: Lucky Brand Trucker jacket, $71

If you're hoping to stay fashionably warm this fall, you don't need to spend a ton of money to get a high-quality fall coat. Essentials has rounded up some of the coziest, most fashionable men's fall jackets for the season, all under $250.

Keep reading to check out the best budget-friendly jackets for fall from Everlane, Lucky Brand, Abercrombie & Fitch and more. All are reviewer loved.

Everlane ReNew fleece-lined heavyweight overshirt

Everlane

Crafted with heavyweight cotton twill and 100% recycled fleece, the Everlane ReNew overshirt is the perfect layering tool for fall. The shirt features two chest pockets and an inner pocket. Find this on-trend shacket at Everlane in three colors.

Everlane ReNew fleece-lined heavyweight overshirt, $118

Lucky Brand Trucker jacket

Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's signature denim men's trucker jacket features a tailored, cropped cut that elevates this piece above your standard jean jacket.

Lucky Brand Trucker jacket, $71 (reduced from $119)

Everlane ReNew quilted liner jacket: $64

Everlane

The ReNew quilted liner jacket from Everlane is lightweight, and features a design inspired by military surplus liner jackets and twill work shirts. Right now, this sustainably made coat is available for more than half off its usual price. Available in three fall-forward colors.

Everlane ReNew quilted liner jacket, $64 (reduced from $128)

Vuori Venture track jacket: $78

Vuori

Ideal for staying warm in style on a chilly morning jog, this versatile men's jacket from Vuori is crafted with four-way stretch, anti-odor and water-resistant fabric. Available in five neutral colors.

Vuori Venture track jacket, $78 (reduced from $118)

Abercrombie bomber jacket: $45

Abercrombie & Fitch

This classic men's bomber jacket from Abercrombie & Fitch features a relaxed, casual silhouette and is crafted with water-resistant fabric. This timeless piece of outerwear is on clearance at A&F.

Abercrombie bomber jacket, $45 (reduced from $120)

Uniqlo overshirt jacket

Uniqlo

This lightweight overshirt jacket from Uniqlo promises a "cozy wool-like feel" without the typical wool-like itchiness. The relaxed cut makes this stylish men's coat an easy one to layer with.

Uniqlo overshirt jacket, $60

Everlane ReNew long parka

Everlane

With a long, relaxed fit; oversized cargo pockets; warm, fleecy pockets and a large hood, this sustainable parka from Everlane is sure to keep you cozy all autumn long.

Everlane ReNew long parka, $238

The Jacket Maker Noah black leather biker jacket

The Jacket Maker

The priciest option on this list at $250, this real sheepskin leather jacket from The Jacket Maker boasts a timelessly classic style -- and a near-perfect 5-star review rating. Jackets from The Jacket Maker can be customized to your measurements for an extra $50 fee.

"Got it as a gift for my boyfriend. He absolutely loves it!" one reviewer wrote. "Jacket is lightweight but very warm and stylish."

The Jacket Maker Noah black leather biker jacket, $238

