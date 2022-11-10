The best gift cards on Amazon, plus an early Black Friday gift card deal thats gives you free money
When in doubt, give a gift card. Gift cards are an easy way to give thanks to teachers and staff or spread holiday cheer to family and friends during the Christmas and Hanukkah season.
Instead of going store to store, you can shop the best gift cards at home. A wide variety of your favorite retailers are offering gift cards on Amazon right now.
Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit
Amazon has gift cards from Apple, Best Buy, Sephora, Starbucks and more. The retailer offers physical gift cards or an emailed version (an e-gift card) for most brands. The nice thing about an e-gift card is that you'll never again have to give someone their holiday gift late. Buy an e-gift card on Amazon, and you can choose your gift card's design, write a special message and have Amazon deliver it to the recipient's inbox whenever you want.
We've even found the best early Black Friday gift card deal. But you'll have to keep reading to find out what it is and how you can get free money from it.
Amazon print-at-home gift card
This year, give the gift of Amazon cash. The retailer offers printable gift cards that feature a wide variety of adorable and seasonal designs. You can even add your own photos and frame them with themed banners.
Enter the amount you want to give and include a message. The gift card will be ready for you to print from the "your orders" section after purchase.
Buy an Amazon print-at-home gift card
Amazon offers e-gift cards. Select a gift card design, add an amount and write a special message. Then select a delivery date. Amazon will email your recipient their gift on that day.
Amazon reveal gift card
Surprise! It's an Amazon gift card.
These Amazon card holders open to reveal your gift card. Choose from four options, including this adorable Santa chimney motif. Load $20 to $2,000 on to this gift card. Stuff their stocking ASAP with one-day shipping (where available).
Buy an Amazon reveal gift card
Amazon gift card in a holiday box
Your gift card doesn't have to come in a boring envelope. Amazon offers gift cards in holiday boxes. Choose from nine festive themes, including the above option for Hanukkah.
Load $20 to $2,000 on to this gift card. Send your gift with one-day shipping (where available).
Buy an Amazon gift card in a holiday box
Apple gift card
Know someone who wants the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 or the latest Apple Watch? Gift them money towards their purchase with an Apple gift card.
Amazon has Apple gift cards available in denominations of $50, $100 and $200.
Amazon will also deliver an Apple gift card via email. Select the perfect gift card design, add a gift card amount and write a special message. Then select a delivery date. Amazon will email your recipient their gift on that day.
Best Buy gift card
Amazon has Best Buy gift cards.
Your friends and family can use their Best Buy gift card to update their kitchen or mudroom with a Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub or a GE Profile smart washer and dryer set.
Starbucks gift card
Amazon makes it easy to send someone a Starbucks gift card for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah.
Select from denominations of $25, $50 and $100.
Amazon will also let you send a Starbucks eGift card. Select the perfect gift card design, add a gift card amount and write a special message. Then select a delivery date. Amazon will email your recipient their gift on that day.
Want more gift ideas for a Starbucks fan? Take a look at our ultimate Starbucks gift guide.
Sephora gift card
Know any beauty and skincare fans? They could use a Sephora gift card to buy a Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats body care set or treat their locks to Oribe's Gold Lust Collection hair set.
Grubhub gift card
'Tis the season to stay on the couch and order takeout.
Amazon has Grubhub gift cards and eGift cards for sale.
Fandango gift card
A Fandango gift card is a great gift idea for any friends or family who love going to the movies.
Fandango has gift card and eGift card options via Amazon.
Hulu gift card
Gift your friends and family Hulu without commercials.
Amazon has $25, $50 and $100 Hulu gift cards in stock.
Airbnb gift card
Amazon has Airbnb gift cards and eGift cards in stock.
Gift anywhere from $25 to $500 per-gift card.
The best early Black Friday gift card deal
Amazon is offering a gift card deal ahead of Black Friday that will give you free money.
Amazon gift cards make great stocking stuffers. Plus, Amazon is offering a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more for the first time.
Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit
