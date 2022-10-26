Best face masks for working out during the coming winter COVID-19 surge

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Many of the best masks for working out are on sale now, ahead of a possible winter 2022 coronavirus surge. Oura

Your gym or yoga studio likely doesn't require masks anymore, but you might still want to bring along a breathable, but protective, face mask this winter to protect against a possible COVID-19 surge. Now's a great time to buy -- many of the most popular workout masks are on deep discount.

Here are the top-reviewed face masks designed for exercise for winter 2022.

Top products in this article:

Our most popular anti-microbial workout mask: Oura Active Mask, $39 (reduced from $65)

Budget exercise mask: Borgasets breathable sport face mask (2 pack), $12 after coupon (reduced from $16)

Wear an N95 mask for the best protection: Kimberly-Clark N95 pouch respirator (50 ct.), $52 (reduced from $86)

Top health officials in the U.S., including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are warning that we could see a surge in COVID-19 cases again this winter. So, if your winter plans include heading to the gym, it makes sense to mask up and be safe. But, of course, not all face masks are designed for exercise.

If you're looking for an exercise mask to wear to the gym, you'll want one that meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations. The best face masks for exercising don't cling to your nose or mouth and keep moisture to a minimum. The right mask will completely cover your nose and mouth, fit snugly against the sides of your face without gaps, and feature a nose wire for a custom fit around the bridge of the nose. Look for masks that have multiple layers of washable, breathable fabric.

The best protection will come from N95 and KN95 masks, but they can be tricky to wear comfortably while exercising. Still, N95 or KN95 masks are a great option for other activities where you'll need to mask up, and their price is going down, at roughly $1 each now. (For more mask options, check out these face masks for everyday use and face masks for children.)

But be careful: Some vented face masks, sometimes called elevation training masks, offer little protection against disease. These masks are designed to train you for optimized breathing, not for protection against COVID-19 -- the vents allow virus particles to escape.

The best face masks for exercising this winter

Below, you'll find some of the best face masks for exercising, from Airinum, Athleta, Oura and more. Each one allows for breathability while still offering various levels of protection from the virus.

Oura Active Mask

Oura

This popular face mask from Oura offers multiple levels of protection. Its moisture-wicking fabric has been embedded with silver oxide and titanium oxide, materials which resist odor and have anti-bacterial and virus-inactivating properties. The Oura Active Mask has a four-layer construction, and includes a pocket for a replaceable N95 filter. Each Active Mask purchase comes with 30 pieces of Active Tape to better secure the mask to your face while exercising.

Oura Active Mask, $39 (reduced from $65)

Airinum Lite Air Mask

Airinum

For a more lightweight option that works best for lower-risk settings, the Lite Air Mask from Airinum is made with a lightweight 3D air mesh material. It has elastic ear loops, a detachable head clip and a bendable, memory-foam nose bridge for a custom and comfortable fit. This mask comes with three replaceable filters, and the mask's antimicrobial skin is washable, making it great for everyday use.

Airinum Lite Air Mask, $39 (reduced from $49)

AirPop active reusable face mask

Best Buy

This AirPop face mask seals to the contours of your face but stays off your nose and mouth for better breathability. It claims to provide 99.3% particle filtration and 99.9% bacterial filtration. It has a replaceable filter insert and adjustable ear loops.

AirPop active reusable face mask, $65

Outdoor Research Adrenaline sports face mask kit

Outdoor Research

This wraparound face mask from Outdoor Research has adjustable ear loops and a nose wire. It comes in black or gray and features a moisture-wicking lining that has a cooling effect. Its mesh material lifts the mask off the face and nose for better breathing. It also has replaceable filters. Its material is antimicrobial and germ-resistant. It's a whopping 83% off at Outdoor Research right now.

Outdoor Research Adrenaline sports face mask kit, $5 (reduced from $29)

Borgasets breathable sport face masks

Amazon

These affordable, 4.3-star sports face masks available on Amazon come in a variety of colors. Pick from a two-pack, three-pack or five-pack. They're made of a quick-drying fabric, have adjustable ear loops and are designed with two layers of fabric. Because they lack the advanced filtration of other masks on this list, these are best for low-risk situations, such as exercising outdoors.

Borgasets breathable sport face mask (2 pack), $13

Borgasets breathable sport face mask (5 pack), $19 with coupon

Asics Runners mask

Asics

This well-reviewed athletic face mask by Asics wraps around the back of your head so it won't budge while you run. It's made of a quick-dry fabric and doesn't get too close to your face, making it easier to breathe. It has an adjustable fit and water-repellent exterior.

Asics Runners mask, $18 (reduced from $40)

Athleta Activate face mask (2 pack)



Athleta

The reviewer-loved Athleta Activate reusable face mask two-packs come in a variety of colors. They mold around the nose and cheeks and have adjustable ear loops. They're made of a breathable fabric that's quick-drying.

Athleta Activate face mask (2 pack), $5 (reduced from $15)

Blue Bear Protection sports mask

Amazon

This cotton face mask has adjustable earloops and a design that reduces trapped air from exhalations, making it a decent option for working out. It's made with a technology that keeps your mask smelling fresh. Find it in five colors on Amazon.

"I love that it's adjustable, washable and reusable," reviewer Jennifer says. "Other masks didn't fit well and gave me skin irritation, resulting in 'maskne' (acne from masks). This mask does not irritate and bother my face like the other masks."

Blue Bear Protection sports mask, $7.60 after coupon (reduced from $7.99)

Under Armour Sportsmask

Walmart

This Under Armour face mask has a bendable nose piece and stretch ear loops. Its material prevents moisture build-up and has an anti-microbial treatment. This water-resistant mask, available in three sizes, puts space between it and your face for easier breathing during workouts. (Price varies by size.)

Under Armour Sportsmask, $25 and up

Related content from CBS Essentials