Best deals on Apple MacBook Air and Apple MacBook Pro laptops this fall

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

If you've been shopping around for a new Apple MacBook, we've got good news for you: Amazon is running sales on several MacBook laptop models right now. You can upgrade to a new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air for a more affordable price. Plus, you can save on plenty more Apple products at Amazon.

Top products in this article:

See all the deals: Apple MacBook is on sale at Amazon

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,100 (regularly $2,500)

13" Apple MacBook Pro (2018, renewed, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $599

16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,100 (regularly $2,499)

Apple is well-known for metal laptops that combine computing power with a sleek, iconic physical design. Thanks to its solid, aluminum build, a MacBook is tough on the outside. And its macOS operating system provides an environment for smooth, time-efficient workflows.

If all this has you curious about Apple MacBooks, then we're here with good news: Apple makes a laptop for everyone. Whether you're a student who needs to do homework (and stream movies), a creative who needs to see work in vivid display, a business pro who needs tons of memory storage, or an everyday user who just needs a device to surf the web, we've found the perfect Apple MacBook laptop deals for you.

The best Apple MacBook deals on Amazon

Amazon has a wide selection of Apple MacBooks on sale right now. Read on to discover the best Apple MacBook deals.

Apple MacBook Pro (2018 renewed): $599

Amazon

Consider this high-end refurbished model if you're looking for a MacBook Pro on a tight budget. This MacBook Pro features a 13-inch display, 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, and 256 GB of storage. It has been professionally inspected and is backed by Amazon's 90-day Renewed guarantee.

Apple MacBook Pro (2018 Renewed, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $599

14" MacBook Pro: Save up to $400

Amazon

A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,929 (regularly $1,999)

You'll save $400 when you upgrade to the 1TB model of the MacBook Pro.

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,100 (regularly $2,499)

16" MacBook Pro: $2,100

Apple

Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,100 (regularly $2,499)

13.6" MacBook Air (2022): $1,163

Apple via Amazon

Save on the new-for-2022 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. The laptop features a 13.6-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a backlit keyboard. Designed for portability, it weighs just 2.7 pounds and lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge thanks to the Apple M2 chip.

13.6" MacBook Air (2022 model, 8GB), $1,163 (reduced from $1,199)

More laptop deals on Amazon

We found even more laptop deals that you can shop now on Samsung Galaxy Book and more.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro: $1,288



Samsung Store via Amazon

Like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, $1,288 (regularly $1,450)

14" HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop: $680

HP/Amazon

If you don't need a ton of storage, and you don't like lugging a decently powerful laptop around, here's a deal for you. Unlike similar laptops in its class, which can weight in at closer to five or six pounds, this one is only 3.55 pounds. Its 4.5 GHz CPU speed is also more than respectable for its class.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14" laptop (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $680 (reduced from $780)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $130



Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $130 (reduced from $260)

17" LG Gram 17: $1,399



LG

The award-winning LG Gram 17 is not just the lightest 17-inch laptop out there. At less than three pounds, it's also among the lightest laptops, period -- without sacrificing performance. If you're looking for a 17-inch laptop that won't feel like a burden while you're commuting, this configuration, available on Amazon, will save you a bundle.

17" LG Gram 17 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,399 (reduced from $1,850)

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,249



Acer/Amazon

If you're looking for a decent gaming laptop that won't completely bust your budget, here's your pick.

"The battery life is amazing," one verified Amazon purchaser raves, "and the picture is extremely clear for a laptop this size." Other buyers note the model's "amazing" speed and crisp display for the price.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,249 (reduced from $1,500)

More Apple finds and deals at Amazon

MacBooks aren't the only Apple product on sale right now. Amazon is also slashing prices on iPads, AirPods and more. Plus, you can shop newly released Apple products such as the Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple AirPods Pro 2.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249. You can preorder the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon now. The official AirPods Pro 2 release date is Sept. 23.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $249

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

Like the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch 8 also detects when the wearer is in a car crash.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor, and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women's health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman's monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes.

The Apple Watch 8 is available for preorder on Amazon in most sizes and colors.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm), $399

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + cellular 45mm), $529

Apple AirPods Pro: $180



Apple

Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price -- specifically $250. That's why the savings we found at Amazon is a big deal.

Now on sale on Amazon for $180, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max: $429



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $429 (regularly $549)

Apple iPad Pro 5: $749

Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB, silver), $739 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB, space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)

Apple iPad 9: $280

Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($70) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $280 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $349 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $399



Apple via Amazon

Right now you can save on the larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7, some colors of which are on sale.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm) (red), $369 (regularly $429)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $84



Apple via Amazon

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone (iPhone 12 models and newer), providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Normally listed at $99 at Apple, it's currently 15% off on Amazon.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $84 (regularly $99)

Related content from CBS Essentials

