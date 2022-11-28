Cyber Monday TV deals: Samsung, Sony, LG and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cyber Monday is here, and there are plenty of deals on top-rated TVs that you can shop right now. Save big on the best 4K TVs from popular brands like Samsung, Amazon Fire, LG and more.

Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and Samsung all have Cyber Monday sales going on now. But hurry -- these deals won't last forever.

Top products in this article:

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,976 (reduced from $2,300)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $975 (reduced from $1,398)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,598 (reduced from $2,000)

There are plenty of top-rated TV brands and models on sale now for Cyber Monday. We've found options for every budget, in sizes that fit bedrooms, offices, living rooms and more. Ready to save big on a new big screen TV?

Keep reading to shop the best Cyber Monday TV deals.

The best Cyber Monday TV deals you can shop now

We found the best Cyber Monday TV deals on Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire and more top-rated brands.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV: $1,976

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,976 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung 'The Frame' TV (2022)

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

"The Frame" is on sale at Samsung and Best Buy for the same price.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $998 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,598 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,899 (reduced from $2,309)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021)

Amazon has Cyber Monday deals on the older slight older model, the 2021 Samsung "The Frame." This screen can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows.

"The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $775 (regularly $948)

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $888 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $975 (reduced from $1,398)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,498 (regularly $1,798)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV



This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching.

It's also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,297)

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV: Save $50



This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now thanks to Cyber Monday.

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $360 (reduced from $450)

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV



The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,288 (reduced from $2,300)

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution



If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system.

Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $948 (reduced from $1,500)

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV

Curved TVs, such as this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while gaming. It's not an OLED, but the LCD still displays vivid colors.

The Samsung TU-8300 is a budget-friendly option with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. While 120 Hz is ideal for current-generation gaming systems, this TV still provides good performance for casual gamers.

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $448 (reduced from $600)

65" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $548 (reduced from $800)

Samsung 'The Sero'

This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position, or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

The 43-inch screen is on sale at Amazon now.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $930 (regularly $1,498)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV

If 4K isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K (for now), the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale whatever content you're watching to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels.

These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100% color accuracy. The Neo smart 8K TV is on sale at Amazon in a range of sizes.

65" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $3,248 (reduced from $4,998)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $4,338 (reduced from $6,498)

85" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $5,338 (reduced from $8,498)

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV

This smart TV with 4K-upscaling offers Samsung Smart Hub. The feature shows you all your favorite movies, TV shows, music, apps and games in one place.

Samsung's highly-rated Neo QLED 4K smart TV is on sale at both Amazon and Samsung right now.

55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,258 (reduced from $1,698)

65" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,488 (reduced from $2,298)

Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV



If you want to enjoy Samsung's QLED display and gaming features, but don't want to break the bank, try this budget-friendly offering from Samsung. This model features a dual LED display that provides higher contrast by using both warm and cool LED backlights. It also features a quantum dot HDR display, which allows colors to appear more vibrant and lifelike on screen.

The Q60A model includes Samsung's gaming features, super ultra-wide game-view and game bar. It also includes auto low latency mode, which automatically detects when you are playing games and reduces lag time in response.

This Samsung model is on sale at Amazon and Samsung.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $428 (reduced from $600)

60" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $775 (reduced from $845)

