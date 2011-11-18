The best Black Friday toy deals at Walmart Deals for Days: Lego, Barbie and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.



Looking for the perfect Christmas or Hanukkah gift? Try Walmart. Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, is happening now. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of items, including toys and games.

Walmart is also offering deals on a bunch of its toys and play sets from the retailer's 2022 Top Toy List, a slate of 55 toys the retailer predicts will be the hottest of Christmas 2022.

See all top toys at Amazon: Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List

The 55 toys for boys and girls on Walmart's Top Toy List span a range of interests and budgets. You'll find Little Live Pets, Lego sets and much more at Walmart, plus stocking stuffer finds that start under $3. Many of the toys are Walmart exclusives.

Before you order, consider signing up for Walmart+. The service offers members free same-day delivery of items found in your local store ($35 minimum purchase required), plus free two day delivery on everything else, with no minimums. Walmart+ members also get free access to the ad-supported tier of Paramount+ which features tens of thousand of hit movies and shows including family-friendly titles such as "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and a wealth of Nickelodeon shows. (You can see all the shows that premiered on Paramount+ in Sept. 2022 here.)

Walmart+ and Paramount+ subscription bundle: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Deals for Days is Walmart's annual early Black Friday sale. Walmart will release a new batch of deals every Monday through Nov. 28. Each week, Walmart+ members will have exclusive early access to shop the new deals for seven hours before the deals are made available to the public.

Lego Classic 1,500-piece set: $25



Build 10 animals with this Lego set for ages 4 and up. The animals are a peacock with a stand, a bull, a penguin with ice, a dinosaur with rocks, a unicorn, an ostrich with a nest, a snail, a hippo with a bird on its back, a panda bear with bamboo trees and a giraffe with a tree.

Lego Classic Bricks and Animals, $25

L.O.L. Surprise color change mega pack: $49

LOL Surprise!

This L.O.L. Surprise! mega-pack is marked down to $49 during Walmart's Deals for Days event.

The color-changing pack includes five collectible dolls, three Lil' sisters, three adorable pets and accessories. Reveal an exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! doll and pet hidden inside a heart-shaped, bubbly surprise on the sparkly packaging that douvles as a purse and playset. Add water to the heart and watch as it gets fizzy and changes colors!

L.O.L. Surprise color change mega pack, $49 (reduced from $70)

PAW Patrol Al's deluxe big truck toy: $20

PAW Patrol

Your PAW Patrol fan will love this toy truck that features a rising control pod with an extendable logging crane and a locking claw mechanism.

It's currently 50% off during Walmart's Deals for Days event.

PAW Patrol Al's deluxe big truck toy, $20 (regularly $40)

Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites: $49



Rainbow High

Does your little wonder what the Rainbow High dolls would have looked like in junior high?

This play set includes the middle school-versions of Ruby Anderson, Sunny Madison, Jade Hunter, Skyler Bradshaw and Violet Willow. It's $41 off at Walmart right now.

Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites, $49 (regularly $90)

The Walmart Top Toys List 2022

Enough waiting: Let's get to Walmart's picks for the hottest toys of the 2022 holiday season. You can see the full Walmart Top Toys List here. Or, read on and check out some of the toy highlights ahead.

Lego Disney 'Encanto' the Madrigal house building kit: $40



Build the Madrigal house from "Encanto" with 587 Lego pieces. It's a three-level house that comes with a sticker sheet for decorating. It comes with two mini-doll figures and one micro-doll figure (of Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio), as well as capybara and butterfly figures.

Lego Disney "Encanto" the Madrigal house building kit, $40 (reduced from $50)

Nintendo Switch gaming console



If you're looking for a video game gift this year, according to Walmart, the Nintendo Switch is it. This portable console has a back library of hundreds of top-rated games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But that's not all: Plenty of new must-play games are coming to the Switch just this month, including the long awaited Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Nintendo Switch console, $299

Want an upgraded Nintendo Switch experience? The Nintendo Switch OLED edition features a larger, brighter and more vivid screen.

Nintendo Switch OLED model, $349

If you want more Nintendo Switch game ideas, check out our Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The bestselling Nintendo Switch games this Christmas and Hanukkah.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise



Surprise! This Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.

We've seen this most-wanted toy of 2022 go out of stock just about everywhere, but you can try tapping the buttons below to try and catch a restock.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

Magical Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball with 8" plush: $64



Use the correct wand movements on the Magical Misting Crystal Ball and a fortune-telling Magical Mixies plush toy will appear. The toy features colorful lights and real mist (refill packets are available) during spell casting. For ages 5 and up.

Magical Mixies Magicalo Misting Crystal Ball with 8" plush, $64 (reduced from $76)

FurReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony toy: $72



This sweet FurReal pony has more than 80 sounds and reactions. She blink and moves her ears, head and neck, responding when you feed her and pet her.

FurReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony toy, $72 (reduced from $84)

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster: $31

Nerf

This battery powered Nerf toy can launch ten darts in a row when in motorized blaster mode, or six darts at once with air pressurized pump action. The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz comes with a blaster, a clip, 22 darts, four AA batteries and instructions.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster, $31 (reduced from $42)

Barbie Dreamcamper: $89



The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide. The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.

Barbie Dreamcamper, $89 (reduced from $100)

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle: $298



Why not put an electric bike under the tree this Christmas? This folding electric bike goes up to 16 miles per hour and runs for up to 15 miles on a rechargeable battery. It has twist throttle and cruise control settings. It also has a bright LED light for riding in the dark. This bike is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle, $298 (regularly $389)

Huffy Disney 'Frozen' bike with doll carrier sleigh



Your little "Frozen" fan will squeal with joy over this Disney bike with a doll carrier sleigh by Huffy. This 12-inch bike has training wheels and its frame has graphics of Elsa. It features sparkling streamers and ice tread tires.

Huffy Disney "Frozen" bike with doll carrier sleigh (12 in.), $94

You can also get a 12-inch Marvel Spider-Man bike by Huffy for the same price.

Huffy Marvel Spider-Man bike (12 in.), $94

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5



Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has scenes from all nine Star Wars films. Control hundreds of characters, ships and vehicles and journey through the galaxy in this game. It's rated 4.7 stars at Walmart.com.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5, $40 (reduced from $60)

L.O.L. Surprise fashion show mega runway playset with 80 surprises



Kids won't get bored with this L.O.L. Surprise playset that offers 80 surprises, including 12 exclusive dolls with accessories to make over 1,500 mix-and-match looks. The included runway has four different play areas.

You'll find the best price on this top-rated toy at Amazon, not Walmart.

L.O.L. Surprise fashion show mega runway playset with 80 surprises, $95 (reduced from $129)

The top toys of 2022, according to Amazon

Walmart's not the only retailer with a top toys of 2022 list. Amazon has released its own Toys We Love list, with more than 100 gift ideas, many under $50. Here are some of the highlights from Amazon's list.

Lego Ideas Tree House

Lego

This incredibly detailed, 4.8-star-rated Lego tree house features three cabins, a tree with interchangeable summer and fall leaves and play-inspiring features including a crane, swing and a treasure chest. The 3,036-piece Lego set isn't for amateurs, though -- it's designed for ages 16 and up.

Lego Ideas Tree House, $175 (reduced from $249)

Squishmallows Platypus



Add to your little one's Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this 14-inch rainbow platypus named Brindall.

Squishmallows Platypus, $25

Lego Marvel: I am Groot



Build a moveable Baby Groot from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with this 476-piece Lego set. It also comes with a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $44 (regularly $55)

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates



This Amazon-exclusive, Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $30

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box



This 17-inch tall "Bluey" playhouse offers hours of fun. Just press the octopus to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases. It includes figures of Bingo, Bluey, Chattermax and Nana. There's even a moving dance floor where kids can recreate the opening dance scene of the show. Rated 4.5 stars.

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box, $75 (regularly $99)

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game



This classic UNO card game has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. Play with two to 10 friends.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $11

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy



This baby and toddler learning toy bounces and plays music. It teaches the alphabet, colors, counting to 10 and opposites. It also plays more than 75 songs, sounds and phrases, complete with multi-color lights. Toddlers can press the mic button to record and playback sounds with fun remix effects too.

Be sure to apply the coupon at Amazon before checkout to get the best price.

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy, $26 after coupon (reduced from $45)

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset



This toy ice cream truck has a Play-Doh soft serve machine, a scooping station, a sprinkle maker and tools and molds. Ring up customers at the register and play ice cream truck jingles. This playset comes with 12 Play-Doh colors.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset, $95

More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

