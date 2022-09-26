Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: What you need to know about Amazon Prime Day Part 2

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon just announced a special two-day sale event, coming in October, called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon Prime Members will be able to get early access to holiday deals on top brands like New Balance, Murad and more. Here's what you need to know.

Preview the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon Prime membership, $14.99 per month or $139 per year

When is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

If you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping, you'll want to check out the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The Prime Day-like sale will run from Oct. 11-12, 2022. It's the perfect opportunity to start (or finish!) your holiday shopping before Black Friday.

Who can participate in the Prime Early Access Sale?

The Prime Early Access Sale deals will only be available to Amazon Prime members. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to participate. After the trial ends, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

In addition to being able to access to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime members enjoy free two-day shipping on most products on Amazon. Amazon Prime members also enjoy access to Amazon Prime Video (including a livestream of 'Thursday Night Football,' now a Prime exclusive) plus plenty more benefits. You can explore more of the benefits of Amazon Prime here.

The Prime Early Access Sale will be available to customers in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Austria, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey.

How can you find the best Prime Early Access Deals?

The Prime Early Access Sale will be similar to Amazon Prime Day. New deals will drop throughout the event, starting Oct. 11 at 12:00 a.m. PDT.

Amazon will also introduce a new Top 100 list with some of the season's most popular products. The list will be released at the start of the early access event.

Keep an eye on the Prime Early Access Sale page on Amazon for updates. You should also come back to CBS Essentials for roundups of the best deals available throughout the event.

What will be on sale during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon is keeping full information about what will be on sale under tight wraps for now. The retailer has shared, however, that products from a number of top brands including New Balance, Philips SonicCare, Murad, Peloton and Caudalie will be discounted during the Prime Day-like event.

Amazon also states that there will be deals on electronics, clothing, home and kitchen items, pet care, toys and Amazon devices. You can expect a wide range of bestselling and top-rated items to go on sale throughout the event.

Is Amazon offering any deals ahead of the event?

You don't have to wait for the Prime Early Access Sale to find a good deal. Between from Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, Prime customers can rent or buy tons of popular Prime video titles for 50% off.

Amazon Prime Video, $8.99 per month

Here's another Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal you can shop right now: You can get an Amazon Echo smart speaker for $0.99 when you subscribe to a month of Amazon Music ($8.99).

Amazon also always offers a decent rotation of deals. Many of the best toys at Amazon in 2022 are on sale right now, ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale (and ahead of Black Friday). Plus, you can shop MacBook deals, TV deals, robot vacuum deals, coffee maker deals and more on Amazon. We'll be updating you on the best holiday deals and gift options throughout the season, so check back regularly to keep up with the best deals on Amazon.

