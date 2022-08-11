Amazon is buying iRobot: The best iRobot vacuum deals on Amazon right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

iRobot via Amazon

Amazon is buying iRobot. In August, the retail giant announced plans to purchase the robot vacuum brand. Amazon already boasts a wide selection of iRobot Roomba robot vacuums. We've found the most impressive iRobot vacuum deals on Amazon right now.

iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) robot vacuum, $518 (regularly $600)

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $527 (regularly $650)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,079 (reduced from $1,250)

If you're a person with a busy schedule, you should consider an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum. These smart appliances clean your floors and carpet while you're living your life.

Amazon has a variety of iRobot Roomba models in stock now. These robot vacuums can be controlled via smartphone, and are outfitted with sensors to avoid getting stuck or falling down stairs. They feature powerful suction that picks up dirt, debris and pet hair. Some of these iRobot Roombas even come with cleaning stations that automatically empty collected dirt into an enclosed bag.

We've found the most impressive iRobot vacuum deals on Amazon right now. But you might want to act quickly. These deals won't last forever.

Keep reading to save money on a top-rated iRobot Roomba today.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

Amazon

The budget-minded Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free.

"When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $200 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) robot vacuum

iRobot via Amazon

The Roomba j7 is $75 off at Amazon right now.

The robot vacuum uses smart sensors to navigate under and around furniture and to protect itself from falling down stairs. The iRobot Roomba j7 is smart phone and voice assistant compatible. Use a compatible device to schedule multiple cleanings and designate keep-out areas.

iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) robot vacuum, $518 (regularly $600)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses smart-mapping tech to learn the layout of your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $480 (reduced from $550)

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal

iRobot via Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO has all the same smart features as the i3+ EVO. But the i4+ EVO boasts a 20% larger battery.

"The i4+ is extremely quiet as it moves, and the SmartMap feature is really cool," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the device. "I am able to direct my Roomba to clean common areas with more frequency than say, my bedroom. The i4+ isn't a bumper car the way that other models were, and the cleaning pattern is very neat.

"I can also see exactly where was cleaned on a post-cycle map."

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $527 (regularly $650)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop



iRobot via Amazon

Amazon has this 4.4-star-rated floor robot vacuum and robot mop bundle on sale now. It includes the iRobot Roomba 7+ and the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that helps tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,079 (reduced from $1,250)

iRobot Roomba i7+

Amazon

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying only once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $789 (reduced from $1,000)

