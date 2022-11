2022 FIFA World Cup: How to stream every soccer game

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off. The annual soccer tournament boasts the title of most-watched sporting event on the planet, and that legacy is anticipated to continue this year, with FIFA projecting that around 5 billion people will tune in to the action. Keep reading to find out how you can join that crowd and catch the best games, including today's USA vs. Wales World Cup match.

Top products in this article:

Budget option for streaming Fox Sports: Sling TV (Blue tier), $40 per month

Before you start watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup

While you wait for the USA vs. Wales game to kick off, you should know this: Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are holding massive early Black Friday sales today, with all sorts of incredible deals on sports watching essentials and the most popular gifts of 2022. Now's the perfect time to upgrade to a new 65-inch 4K Roku TV ($228), or pick up a new Apple TV 4K streaming device ($100) to watch future games.

Here are just a few of the must-see early Black Friday deals you can get right now:

When does the 2022 FIFA World Cup start?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar and runs from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18. It's the first winter World Cup in the history of the entire competition. 32 of the top national teams will compete across 64 matches. Team USA will return to the tournament this year for the first time since 2014 on Monday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. EST.

During the group stage (which runs from Nov. 20-Dec. 2), games kick off at 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. EST, so get your coffee ready. Thankfully, the first match of the competition, Qatar vs. Ecuador, is scheduled to start at 11 a.m EST on Sunday, Nov. 20.

For the full 2022 World Cup schedule, check out the guide put together by our sister site, CBS Sports.

Between the 2022 NFL season and this year's FIFA World Cup, there's a ton of sports to tune into in the next few months. So be sure to keep reading until the end to check out our recommendations for the best streaming sales at Walmart and Black Friday deals on TVs at Amazon.

How to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup at home

Here are some ways to watch the World Cup, including cable, antennas, free streaming and paid streaming subscriptions.

Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Fox owns the exclusive English-language rights to broadcast the World Cup in the US. So if you've already get Fox through your TV provider, you can catch every World Cup game on either Fox or FS1. Don't currently have a TV provider? Don't sweat it. There are plenty of ways to tune into World Cup coverage, including through a digital antenna or live TV streaming subscription. Check out all the ways you can watch World Cup games on Fox and FS1 below.

Sling TV

Sling TV is essentially a low-priced collection of local and cable TV channels offered over streaming. For the World Cup, Sling's Blue tier will get you both Fox and FS1 at a relative bargain of $40 a month.

Plus, Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the Blue tier.

Sling TV (Blue tier), $40 per month

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna

If you want to catch soccer games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV World Cup coverage in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every channel fans could need -- including Fox and FS1. Packages also include CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL RedZone and more. In addition to soccer, FuboTV offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks a sports fan could want, including Fox and FS1. Plus, almost everything you'd need to watch every game of the 2022 NFL season. DirecTV Stream's Entertainment tier (the least expensive one) offers Fox, FS1, NBC, ESPN and more for $70 a month.

Right now you can save $30 over your first three months when you enter promo code SCORE at checkout.

DirecTV Stream (Entertainment) tier, $70 per month

Hulu+ Live TV



A $70 monthly subscription to Hulu+ Live TV offers access to Fox and FS1, making it super easy for regular Hulu users to tune into all the World Cup action.

Hulu+ Live TV, $70 and up per month

Vidgo

Vidgo's English Plus package has Fox and FS1, but notably not Telemundo, so if you're hoping to tune into both English and Spanish World Cup coverage, Vidgo may not be for you. The package also includes 20 hours of free DVR for the first 90 days.

Vidgo (English Plus), $60 per month

Free ways to watch the FIFA World Cup

In addition to games airing on Fox Sports, fans can catch some World Cup games free on Peacock, plus watch replays of every soccer game free on Tubi.

Watch the World Cup in Spanish on Peacock

Spanish speakers -- and fans who don't mind watching in another language -- all 64 World cup matches will stream with Spanish coverage on Peacock. The first 12 matches will be free for anyone to watch, but the rest of the 52 games will only be available for Peacock Premium subscribers.

There are two tiers of Peacock Premium: the $5 per month ad-supported tier, and the $10 per month ad-free option.

2022 World Cup on Peacock Premium, $5 and up per month

Watch World Cup replays free on Tubi

Replays of World Cup games will be available on Tubi TV for free after live games finish airing. This could be a good free option for Americans who don't want to tune in to those early morning games -- just be sure to avoid seeing the score.

2022 World Cup games, streaming on Tubi

Best Black Friday TV deals ahead of the 2022 FIFA World cup

We found the best TV deals on Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire and more top-rated brands. Here are our top early Black Friday TV picks.

Samsung 'The Frame' TV (2022)

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $998 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,569 (reduced from $2,000)

The 75-inch Samsung "The Frame" smart TV is currently $1,021 off at Walmart.

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,979 (reduced from $3,000)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021)



Amazon has great deals on the older slight older model, the 2021 Samsung "The Frame." This screen can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows.

"The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $775 (regularly $948)

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,098 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,298 (reduced from $1,398)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,499 (regularly $1,798)

Save $650 on a 65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV

The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,650 (reduced from $2,300)

This 40" Onn Roku TV is only $98 during Walmart's Black Friday sale

Add a new television to a guest room or a child's room with this 40-inch Roku smart TV by Onn. It features 1080p resolution and the Roku operating system built in, so accessing your favorite streaming services is a snap.

40" Onn Roku TV, $98

55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution

Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL smart TV. The picture quality of this 4-Series model is stunning for the price. Plus, it's got the Roku interface built-in, so streaming all your favorite shows is a snap.

CBS Essentials editor Fox Van Allen said, "I bought this television myself when it was nearly $100 more expensive, and I don't regret it for a moment."

This 55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV is $110 off during Walmart's Deals for Days sale.

55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution, $188 (reduced from $298)

Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: Starting $450

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote-free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over one million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $450 (reduced from $560)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $750 (reduced from $1,050)

Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV: Save $200

Amazon

You can also score a great discount on Amazon's newest TV, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series. The TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in.

Like the super trendy Samsung "The Frame" TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use.

65" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $600 (reduced from $800)

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV



The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,298 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV

Curved TVs, such as this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while gaming. It's not an OLED, but the LCD still displays vivid colors.

The Samsung TU-8300 is a budget-friendly option with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. While 120 Hz is ideal for current-generation gaming systems, this TV still provides good performance for casual gamers.

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

65" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $648 (reduced from $800)

Best Walmart Deals for Days deals



Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, is on now. Here are the best deals you can shop right now, as picked by our CBS Essentials editors.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200

Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, has some great deals, but this is one of the newest -- and best. Walmart is now discounting the second generation Apple AirPods Pro all the way down to $200. That's a savings of $50, and the best-ever pricing we've seen for these crave-worthy headphones.

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Walmart and Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Shop the best featured deals available now at Walmart's Deals for Days early Black Friday sale.

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console, $250

Here's your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $249 at Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday sale. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can. (Hurry -- it won't last.)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $249

Samsung 'The Frame' TV (2022): Save up to $1,101

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $998 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,449 (reduced from $2,000)

The 75-inch Samsung "The Frame" smart TV is currently $1,101 off at Walmart for Black Friday.

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,899 (reduced from $3,000)

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum: $288

This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.

"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."

The robot vac is $242 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $530)

The Pioneer Woman 20-piece bake and prep set: $20

It's not every day you find 20 kitchen essentials for $1 each. But that's what The Pioneer Woman is offering at Walmart for Black Friday right now.

This bake and prep set comes with a baker, a melamine batter bowl, a four-piece melamine measuring spoons set, a four-piece melamine measuring cups set, four pinch bowls, a whisk, a grater, a spatula and a silicone pastry brush -- all for only $20.

Don't delay on this one: One design has already sold out online (though you can still find limited quantities in local stores), and the Fancy Flourish design seen here likely will too before Black Friday is over.

The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 20-piece bake and prep set, $20

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet cookware set: $60

The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print.

It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $60

55" LG 4K LCD TV: $298

This inexpensive 4.6-star-rated TV from LG features 4K resolution, virtual surround sound, a "game optimizer" setting and active HDR for a stunning picture. This TV is a good choice for those who have a Google-based smarthome -- it works with "Hey, Google."

55" LG 4K LCD smart TV, $298

Google Chromecast 'Stranger Things' Bundle: $29

Here's a Black Friday streaming deal fans of "Stranger Things" won't want to miss -- Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a "Stranger Things" Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.

Google Chromecast "Stranger Things" bundle, $29 (a $62 value)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for Black Friday.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors: $50

This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It's large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time. The best part is that it's currently only $50.

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual basket air fryer: $99

Each 4-quart basket has its own temperature settings (up to 400ºF); its crisper plates are dishwasher-safe. You can also use the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 to roast, reheat and dehydrate.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual zone air fryer, $99

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV: $1,650

The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,650 (reduced from $2,300)

14" HP Touch Chromebook: $179

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook is an excellent choice. This lightweight 2-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features duel speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.

14" HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)

11.6" HP Chromebook: $79

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is a great, inexpensive chromebook option. The device has metal reinforce corners and is 122cm drop-tested, so it's a durable option if you're looking for a Chromebook to take on the go or to gift to a young student.

At $79, it's an unbeatable deal for a Chromebook from a respected brand.

11.6" HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)

Lenovo Tab M8: $79

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation): $159



The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise-cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They're water-resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.

Now on sale at Walmart for $159, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (reduced from $170)

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $400

This 4.0-star-rated Dyson vacuum is great for households with pets -- and humans with long hair. According to Dyson, its "detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar." It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that's great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn't enough, it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $400 (reduced from $550)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $139

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $139 (reduced from $199)

Ninja Supra kitchen system: $99

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $119

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $199

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds: $69

The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $30

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

Best Black Friday streaming stick deals ahead of the World Cup

Save on Apple, Amazon, Roku and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $25.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 (save $60)

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV. Like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is routinely discounted by Amazon -- and right now you can grab one for half-off its usual listing price.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)

Apple TV 4K (2021): $99 (save $80)

This Apple TV 4K box is outfitted with an A12 bionic chip which boosts your audio, video and graphics. It also offers Dolby Atmos for more-immersive sound. You can listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos and more from your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Apple TV 4K (2021), $99 (reduced from $179)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $30

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services, like Paramount+, HBO Max, Netflix and more, in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

Roku Streambar 4K: $80 (save $50)

The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.

Roku Soundbar, $80 (reduced from $130)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $25

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming, and it includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

Roku streaming stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Google Chromecast 'Stranger Things' Bundle: $29

Here's a Black Friday streaming deal fans of "Stranger Things" won't want to miss -- Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a "Stranger Things" Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.

Google Chromecast "Stranger Things" bundle, $29 (a $62 value)

