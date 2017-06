June 4, 2017, 10:00 AM | Dick Van Dyke, writer-director Carl Reiner and producer Norman Lear helped reshape the TV comedy landscape with such classics as "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "All in the Family." Their humor and wisdom about aging and living life to the fullest is on display in the new HBO documentary, "If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast." Tracy Smith reports.