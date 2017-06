June 11, 2017, 9:33 AM | Song-and-dance man Tommy Tune is known to theater lovers the world over for his long list of Broadway hits. Throughout his career, the 10-time Tony Award-winner has made it his mission to deliver Broadway to people wherever they live, including Japan, where Mo Rocca visited to watch Tune direct a new production of the musical "Grand Hotel" for the Takarazuka Revue, a 100-year-old, all-female theater troupe.