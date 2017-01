January 15, 2017, 10:19 AM | Some would say Viola Davis' drive is the stuff of legends. Recently, her legend has been living up to its billing. The actress has been landing parts that have become an agent of change in Hollywood casting departments. Lee Cowan talks to the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winner about how the little girl from Central Falls, Rhode Island, who could be on the verge of winning Oscar gold for her latest film, "Fences."