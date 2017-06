June 11, 2017, 9:48 AM | One of the most anticipated albums of the year had its inspiration underground, in the New York City subway. That is where the 20-year-old New Zealand-born singer Lorde, usually unrecognized, worked on the words and music for "Melodrama," the album she'll finally release this week. She talked with Anthony Mason about the pressure of following up her first hit, "Royals," which earned her two Grammys, and of returning to the "crazy environment" of live performance.