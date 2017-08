August 5, 2017, 8:48 AM | Kevin Adey started his food career in Florida, later joining the team at one of the world's most acclaimed restaurants, seafood mecca Le Bernardin. In 2015, he and his wife opened Faro in Brooklyn, focusing on house-made pastas and an enlightened approach to ingredients including organic and sustainable sourcing. It earned notice winning a coveted Michelin star a year after its opening. In September, he'll open General Debs specializing in spicy Sichuan noodles.