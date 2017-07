July 25, 2017, 8:13 AM | Fifty-six million Americans fall under the guidelines to take a statin to reduce cholesterol, but a new study says only about half take them. Many start the medication, but abandon it after two years. The study highlights the dangers of ending statin therapy, including heart attacks and death. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why people stop taking the medicine, the risks of abandoning the medication and misconceptions associated with the drug.