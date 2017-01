January 15, 2017, 10:19 AM | On Inauguration Day, a little girl with a big voice will step up to the microphone and sing her heart out, for all of us. At 16 Jackie Evancho is fast becoming an international star. But when Jackie agreed to perform at the Trump/Pence inauguration, critics accused her of betrayal, by giving tacit approval to an incoming administration they believe will be intolerant of people like her sister, Juliet, who is transgender. Michelle Miller reports.