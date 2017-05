May 14, 2017, 9:59 AM | The actress who built a career playing a ditzy blonde is now all about kid's brains. Goldie Hawn spent years working with psychologists to create MindUP, a 15-lesson plan to help kids be more mindful, to calm the stressors of modern-day youth. It's currently being practiced by about two million students in nine countries. Lee Cowan caught up with the actress, who is now back on screen for the first time in 15 years, playing the mother of Amy Schumer in the comedy, "Snatched."